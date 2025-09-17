Jolly LLB 3, starring Akshay Kumar and Arshad Warsi, is generating buzz ahead of its release, but advance booking figures remain low, with under ₹1 crore in sales just days before hitting theatres.

In Subhash Kapoor's courtroom drama film Jolly LLB 3, Akshay Kumar and Arshad Warsi will be seen together. The film is set to release in theatres on September 19. While there is considerable buzz surrounding the film, its start at the box office has been underwhelming in terms of advance booking collections.

How much is the advance booking for Jolly LLB 3?

Advance bookings for Jolly LLB 3 began on September 15, four days ahead of its release. However, according to Sacnilk, in the following two days, the film managed to sell only 32,000 tickets, earning approximately ₹99 lakh in pre-sales for the first day. This figure is relatively low for a sequel featuring such a strong star cast. With less than two days remaining until release, the film’s advance booking total has still not crossed ₹1 crore. The makers remain hopeful that bookings will pick up as the release date approaches.

Can Jolly LLB 3 recover with word-of-mouth?

One point of relief for the makers is that Jolly LLB 3 is a courtroom drama-comedy, a genre that doesn’t heavily rely on high advance bookings or massive openings. It has the potential to perform well through positive word-of-mouth.

For reference, Jolly LLB 2, released in 2017, also had modest advance bookings but went on to earn ₹13 crore on its opening day. Powered by strong audience reception, the Akshay Kumar-starrer collected ₹117 crore in India and ₹198 crore worldwide.

In addition to Akshay Kumar and Arshad Warsi, Jolly LLB 3 features Saurabh Shukla, Huma Qureshi, Amrita Rao, Gajraj Rao, and Seema Biswas in important roles.