Akshay Kumar and Arshad Warsi's film 'Jolly LLB 3' has passed the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC). The board has given this film, directed by Subhash Kapoor, a UA 16+ certificate. This means audiences over 16 years of age can watch it. However, before issuing the certificate, the CBFC also made some cuts to its scenes. But these changes are minor and will not significantly affect the story. Yes, one word did bother the CBFC, which has been removed from the film.

What changes did the CBFC make to 'Jolly LLB 3'?

The CBFC asked the makers to remove the old disclaimer and add a new one. Additionally, wherever alcohol brands were visible, they were blurred. The word F***er was used in one place in the film, which has been removed. In a scene where the police attack an old man, necessary changes were made. A dialogue was replaced with an emergency clause. A logo visible in the same scene was changed. A logo visible on a file was blurred. In the second half, a dialogue was changed to 'Janki Amma's village is just one... threw the check in the face.' Additionally, earlier this year, the makers were asked to give fictional names to places and years in the film.

What is the runtime of 'Jolly LLB 3'?

After all the changes were made, the Central Board of Film Certification passed 'Jolly LLB 3' with a UA 16+ certificate. The film's CBFC certificate mentions its runtime as 157.16 minutes, which is 2 hours, 37 minutes, and 16 seconds.

'Jolly LLB 3' Star Cast and Release Date

'Jolly LLB 3' is the third film in director Subhash Kapoor's 'Jolly LLB' franchise. The first part came out in 2013, starring Arshad Warsi in the lead role. The second part, 'Jolly LLB 2', released in 2018, featured Akshay Kumar in the lead. Both parts were hits. 'Jolly LLB 3' stars both Akshay Kumar and Arshad Warsi in lead roles. The film, set to release on September 19, 2025, will also feature Saurabh Shukla, Huma Qureshi, Amrita Rao, Seema Biswas, and Gajraj Rao in important roles.