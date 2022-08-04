Joaquin Phoenix's Joker 2 set to release in 2024; Lady Gaga likely to play Harley Quinn

The Joker sequel starring Joaquin Phoenix, which is said to be a musical film, will hit theatres on October 4, 2024. It is reported that Lady Gaga may be a part of it.

The release date for the Joker sequel starring Joaquin Phoenix, Joker: Folie à Deux, has finally been announced. According to Variety, the movie is scheduled to premiere on October 4, 2024.

Fans have been eager to see the film since it was revealed that there would be a sequel, especially after it was suggested that Lady Gaga would appear.

The fact that the sequel would reportedly be a musical and will not be like the first movie has long been known. Regarding Lady Gaga's role, it appears that she will take on the character of Harley Quinn in this movie.

Given that Phoenix won an Oscar for his portrayal of Arthur Fleck, Joker has a special significance for his career. Warner Bros. officially verified the huge announcement that the movie will be released in 2024.

Joker continues to have the most outstanding R-rated box office earnings. Not only did Warner Bros. previously hold this position, but the first Joker movie debuted domestically on the same day in 2019, setting a record opening weekend gross of $96.2 million. The production for Joker 2 is expected to start in December.

As for the upcoming Joker sequel, Todd Phillips, who also directed the first film, which bagged 11 Academy Award nominations, returns to direct the second one. Phillips will be co-writing the screenplay with Scott Silver. While Joker 2 arrives in October 2024, Marvel's Fantastic Four film has been scheduled to arrive a month later.