Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Joaquin Phoenix's Joker 2 set to release in 2024; Lady Gaga likely to play Harley Quinn

    The Joker sequel starring Joaquin Phoenix, which is said to be a musical film, will hit theatres on October 4, 2024. It is reported that Lady Gaga may be a part of it. 
     

    Joaquin Phoenix's Joker 2 set to release in 2024; Lady Gaga likely to play Harley Quinn RBA
    Author
    Richa Barua
    Bangalore, First Published Aug 4, 2022, 3:40 PM IST

    The release date for the Joker sequel starring Joaquin Phoenix, Joker: Folie à Deux, has finally been announced. According to Variety, the movie is scheduled to premiere on October 4, 2024. 

    Fans have been eager to see the film since it was revealed that there would be a sequel, especially after it was suggested that Lady Gaga would appear.

    The fact that the sequel would reportedly be a musical and will not be like the first movie has long been known. Regarding Lady Gaga's role, it appears that she will take on the character of Harley Quinn in this movie. 

    Also Read: Har Ghar Tiranga: KGF star Yash supports PM Modi’s campaign; here's what he said

    Given that Phoenix won an Oscar for his portrayal of Arthur Fleck, Joker has a special significance for his career. Warner Bros. officially verified the huge announcement that the movie will be released in 2024.

    Joker continues to have the most outstanding R-rated box office earnings. Not only did Warner Bros. previously hold this position, but the first Joker movie debuted domestically on the same day in 2019, setting a record opening weekend gross of $96.2 million. The production for Joker 2 is expected to start in December.

    Also Read: Kareena Kapoor, Shahid Kapoor love story: From how it started to their ugly break up

    As for the upcoming Joker sequel, Todd Phillips, who also directed the first film, which bagged 11 Academy Award nominations, returns to direct the second one. Phillips will be co-writing the screenplay with Scott Silver. While Joker 2 arrives in October 2024, Marvel's Fantastic Four film has been scheduled to arrive a month later. 

    Last Updated Aug 4, 2022, 3:40 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Har Ghar Tiranga KGF star Yash supports PM Modi campaign RBA

    Har Ghar Tiranga: KGF star Yash supports PM Modi’s campaign; here's what he said

    Will Sir Vivian Richards star in potential Season 3 of 'Masaba Masaba'? Director Sonam Nair responds snt

    Will Sir Vivian Richards star in potential Season 3 of 'Masaba Masaba'? Director Sonam Nair responds

    Karan Johar shocked Kareena Kapoor by calling Shahid Kapoor her 'ex-husband' RBA

    Karan Johar shocked Kareena Kapoor by calling Shahid Kapoor her 'ex-husband'

    Who was Mithilesh Chaturvedi Koi Mil Gaya actor passes away at 68 drb

    Who was Mithilesh Chaturvedi? ‘Koi… Mil Gaya’ actor passes away at 68

    Wednesday box office report john abraham arjun Kapoor ek villain returns kiccha sudeep vikrant rona drb

    Box Office Report: 'Ek Villain Returns' failing to clear budget cost? Here’s how much ‘Vikrant Rona' earned

    Recent Stories

    CWG 2022: Look up to Mirabai Chanu for inspiration, reveals Pakistani weightlifter Nooh Dastgir Butt snt

    CWG 2022: Look up to Mirabai Chanu for inspiration, reveals Pakistani weightlifter Nooh Dastgir Butt

    All women crew completes surveillance mission over the Arabian Sea

    All-women crew completes surveillance mission over the Arabian Sea

    Raksha Bandhan 2022 Agra sweet shop is selling 24 carat ghevar at Rs 25000 per kg gcw

    Raksha Bandhan 2022: Agra sweet shop is selling 24-carat ghevar at Rs 25,000/kg

    Love + Business: Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli turn business partners; actress' latest post goes viral RBA

    Love + Business: Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli turn business partners; actress' latest post goes viral

    Rakul Preet Singh looks red hot in cleavage revealing mini dress drb

    Rakul Preet Singh looks red hot in cleavage revealing mini dress

    Recent Videos

    India at 75: Ashfaqulla Khan, the youngster who fought against British rule snt

    India@75: Ashfaqulla Khan, the youngster who fought against British rule

    Video Icon
    India at 75: Gangadharrao Balakrishna Deshpande, the Lion of Karnataka snt

    India@75: Gangadharrao Balakrishna Deshpande, the Lion of Karnataka

    Video Icon
    India at 75: Story of the Sanyasi-Fakir revolt snt

    India@75: Story of the Sanyasi-Fakir revolt

    Video Icon
    Grammy Award winner Ricky Kej on Asianet News 'Samvad': I am a musician and an environmentalist' RBA

    Grammy Award winner Ricky Kej on Asianet News 'Samvad': I am a musician and an environmentalist'

    Video Icon
    India at 75: Rani Velu Nachiar, the first Indian queen to fight the British snt

    India@75: Rani Velu Nachiar, the first Indian queen to fight the British

    Video Icon