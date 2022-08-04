Har Ghar Tiranga: KGF star Yash supports PM Modi’s campaign; here's what he said

Yash has actively participated in the "Har Ghar Tiranga" campaign of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Yash was recently on vacation to Italy with his wife Radhika Pandit.

The popularity of Kannada actor Yash has increased with the release of KGF Chapter 2, yet the actor is still rooted in the earth. With time, he not only grew his empire of loyal followers throughout the globe but also amassed considerable monetary gains from the movie industry.

As the movie approaches 100 days since its release, the audience is still gripped by its fever. Moreover, the actor has also shown his humanitarian side by helping people in need during the COVID19 pandemic. Now, his recent tweet shows his patriotic side as well.

Yash has actively participated in the "Har Ghar Tiranga" campaign of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The tricolour will be raised in every home from August 13 to August 15 as part of this effort to mark the nation's independence for 75 years. While the campaign is gaining popularity and receiving a lot of great feedback online, Yash has also shown his support for it by actively participating in the effort.

In his latest tweet, he appealed to his fans and followers to take part in the campaign saying, “The symbol of hope, aspirations and unity in our diversity, Tiranga is the pride of all us Indians. On the occasion of 75 years of Independence, let’s bring our nation’s identity, the Indian national flag to our homes and hoist it from 13th-15th August 2022.”

Recently, Yash and his wife Radhika Pandit went on a vacation to Italy and frequently posted lovely photos of their trip online. On the professional front, it is said that Yash will collaborate with filmmaker Narthan on his upcoming film, tentatively named Yash19; an official announcement is expected shortly.

