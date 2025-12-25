Alia Bhatt shares a heartwarming Christmas post with husband Ranbir Kapoor and daughter Raha. The actor recently received the Golden Globes Horizon Award and also teased her upcoming female-led action film, 'Alpha', from the YRF universe.

Actor Alia Bhatt's Christmas post beautifully captures the spirit of love and the cherished bond of family. Taking to Instagram, Alia dropped a string of pictures from the Christmas bash hosted at her mother Soni Razdan's home in Mumbai. All images were beautiful, but what truly captivated everyone's attention were the special moments she shared with her husband, Ranbir, and their daughter, Raha. Check out here "Wrapped in love, Christmas 2025," she captioned the post.

Professional Accolades and Upcoming Projects

Meanwhile, on the work front, Alia recently made an enchanting appearance at the Red Sea International Film Festival, where she received the Golden Globe Horizon Award, accompanied by a special retrospective celebrating her remarkable journey in cinema. Helen Hoehne, president of the Golden Globes, confirmed the news on Instagram, stating, "Congratulations to Alia Bhatt, this year's Golden Globes Horizon Award honouree - an exceptional talent whose global impact reflects the rising creative energy of the Middle East, Asia, and beyond. "Alia Bhatt, along with Tunisian actress Hend Sabry, were named this year's recipients at the festival, recognising their impact in film and television.

Teases Female-Led Action Film 'Alpha'

During the festival, Alia also teased her much-anticipated upcoming film, 'Alpha', which she described as a "risk" due to its female-led action narrative. Speaking to the media, she explained, "Alpha is the first female-led action film from the YRF universe, so that's also a risk, because you've not historically seen that perform in the same way that the other male-led films have performed," as quoted by Deadline.

Her upcoming films include 'Alpha', the seventh movie in the Yash Raj Films Universe, which also stars Sharvari and Bobby Deol in lead roles. Produced under Yash Raj Films, the movie is slated for release on April 17, 2026, and is expected to mark a milestone in female-led action cinema in India. (ANI)