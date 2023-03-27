Jeremy Renner shares health update post-snow plow accident; Marvel star walks for the first time (VIDEO)

Marvel star Jeremy Renner walks on an anti-gravity treadmill nearly three months after snowplow accident. Renner has been sharing his recovery process and health updates regularly.

On Sunday (March 26), nearly three months after he was crushed by his snowplough while attempting to prevent it from striking his nephew, Jeremy Renner shared video of himself walking on an anti-gravity treadmill as part of his physical treatment. As he explains to another man in the video, the apparatus allows him to feel "reduced weight," allowing him to feel supported while he walks.

Jeremy is making good progress in his recuperation. The Avengers star took to social media and announced another key milestone in his recuperation journey following his New Year's Eve snow-plowing mishap. Renner said on his Instagram stories that he had begun walking.

Jeremy Renner posted a video of himself on his Instagram stories a few hours ago. The Hawkeye actor was seen walking on a treadmill in the video. He captioned the video, “Now is the time for my body to rest and recover from my will.” He shared the same video on his social media handles.

Jeremy Renner’s snowplow accident

Renner sustained traumatic chest trauma and other orthopaedic injuries, including 30+ fractured bones, following an accident while shovelling snow outside his Reno, Nevada house on New Year's Eve. A 14,300-pound snowplough ploughed over him when the 52-year-old actor was assisting a family member in getting a car out of 3 feet of snow. He was evacuated from his house to the hospital, where he had the same procedure on January 2. Since then, the actor has shared regular health updates with his fans and followers.