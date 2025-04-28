Actor Jennifer Winget, who recently wrapped up shooting for her upcoming mystery thriller series, has treated fans to pictures with the team.

Winget, who will be seen sharing the screen with actress Parineeti Chopra, took to her Instagram account on Sunday to share multiple pictures with her co-star Parineeti, director Rensil D'Silva, and other crew members. In the pictures, Jennifer looked excited and grateful while posing with the team.

Along with the pictures, the actress added a caption that read, "And it's a wrap!! So incredibly grateful for the opportunity and the unforgettable memories made over the last few weeks! A huge thank you to each and every one of you who made this experience so amazing! Thank you!"

Take a look

<br>Earlier on Saturday, Parineeti Chopra had also posted some behind-the-scenes photos from Himachal Pradesh on her Instagram Story. Producer Siddharth P. Malhotra shared a group picture featuring Jennifer Winget, Tahir Raj Bhasin, Soni Razdan, and Anup Soni, among others. Parineeti reposted Siddharth's picture on her Instagram Story.</p><p>Speaking about the show, the creators Siddharth Malhotra and Rensil D'Silva, in a press note earlier, shared, "We are thrilled to collaborate on this Noir Mystery Thriller with Netflix, a platform that celebrates storytelling in its most diverse and compelling forms. Working with Netflix has allowed us the creative freedom to push boundaries and bring a unique narrative to life. With a cast as talented as this and Parineeti choosing to foray into series with our production, we are excited for what lies ahead and cannot wait for the world to watch the mystery unfold."</p><p>More details regarding the show have not been disclosed yet.</p>