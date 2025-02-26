Maha Shivratri 2025: Parineeti Chopra, Raghav Chadha along with family seek blessings at Kashi Vishwanath

On Mahashivratri, actress Parineeti Chopra and AAP MP Raghav Chadha visited the Kashi Vishwanath Temple. The couple was joined by their family members.
 

Author
Richa Barua
Published: Feb 26, 2025, 12:45 PM IST

Actress Parineeti Chopra and AAP MP Raghav Chadha paid a visit to the Kashi Vishwanath Temple with their families during Mahahivratri. The actor shared photos of their visit on social media and wished the fans well.

One of the photos showed Parineeti and Raghav posing against a temple background, while another showed the pair with their relatives. “Jai Shri Baba Vishwanath...Har Har Mahadev (sic),” he wrote.

Parineeti and Raghav were married in a Punjabi ceremony at a fancy hotel in Udaipur, Rajasthan. The two have kept their personal lives private, only sharing images and videos to commemorate significant occasions on social media.

While Parineeti prepares for her next Netflix unnamed film, Raghav is preoccupied with his political obligations as a Rajya Sabha Member from Punjab for the Aam Aadmi Party.

