Actress Jennifer Winget has shared a heartwarming video from her intimate wedding to William Ishmael. The clip shows her in a bridal gown, exchanging vows, and introducing her husband to fans on Instagram. The post was met with congratulations.

Actress Jennifer Winget has shared unseen glimpses from her intimate wedding with William Ishmael, delighting fans who had been eagerly waiting for a look at the couple's special day. Taking to Instagram, Jennifer posted a heartwarming video featuring moments from the wedding ceremony. The video captures the actress looking radiant in a white bridal gown as she exchanges vows with William and celebrates their union with close family and friends. One of the highlights of the clip shows the couple sharing a kiss against a picturesque backdrop.

Jennifer also introduced her husband to fans through the video, which featured the text: "Officially introducing to my man, My husband, Will." Sharing the post, she wrote, "and finally our stars aligned! @williamishmael ." https://www.instagram.com/reel/Da7pGMTsR6z/?igsh=MTZxNHl0ejA1dmEzaA%3D%3D The actress is also seen flaunting her wedding ring in the video, which offers a glimpse into what appeared to be a private ceremony attended by only close family members and friends.

Celebrities Congratulate the Newlyweds

Soon after the post went live, celebrities and fans flooded the comments section with congratulatory messages. Actor Genelia Deshmukh wrote, "Congratulations my Dearest Jen and William." Actor Sonu Sood commented "Congratulations J" with heart emoji. Siddharth P Malhotra wrote "Many many congratulations Jenny super happy for u" Reem Shaikh congratulated the couple, saying, "We neeed to see more pictures" Actor Jannat Zubair commented, "Congratulations beautiful," while Rashami Desai wrote, "Wowwwwww I am sooooo happy . Congratulations."

A Private UK Wedding

As per the reports, Jennifer married Singapore-based businessman William Ishmael in a close-knit wedding attended by family and close friends in the UK. (ANI)