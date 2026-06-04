Jennifer Lopez discusses her fitness prep for a bikini scene in 'Office Romance', noting consistency is key. While confident, she admits to still getting nervous about kissing scenes. Co-star Brett Goldstein felt pressure to match her physique.

JLo on Bikini Scene Prep

Actor-singer Jennifer Lopez has revealed the preparation that went into filming a bikini scene for her upcoming Netflix romantic comedy 'Office Romance', saying consistency in fitness and healthy eating played a key role, according to People. Lopez shared how she got herself ready for the on-screen moment. "You know that you're gonna be on-screen... You gotta be prepared... in the gym and eating right," Lopez said.

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"It's about eating healthy and eating the right things and working out and being consistent. I say these things all the time," she added. Lopez stars opposite actor Brett Goldstein in the Netflix rom-com.

Navigating On-Screen Pressure and Nerves

While the singer appeared confident about the bikini scene, Goldstein admitted he felt pressure about showing off his physique on screen. "Of course I...did... I'm doing a scene with this one," Goldstein joked while referring to Lopez, according to People.

Although Lopez was comfortable filming the scene, she previously revealed that another aspect of romantic comedies still makes her nervous -- kissing a co-star she has only recently met. "I've been doing this a long time," Lopez told People while reflecting on filming intimate scenes with Goldstein. "I want to say that I was fine, but it's always a thing. It's like, 'Okay, I have to kiss this person that I don't know and I'm just getting to know you.' You get a little nervous, that's all," she said, according to People.

Goldstein agreed that filming romantic scenes can feel intimidating because of the production environment. "The bright lights and huge cameras" can add to the pressure, he noted, adding that the best approach is to "just go for it" and not overthink it.

JLo as the Muse for 'Office Romance'

In 'Office Romance', Lopez plays Jackie Cruz, the CEO of a major company who develops feelings for her newly hired employee Daniel Blanchflower, played by Goldstein. According to the film's official logline, the pair decide to "stop playing by the rules and start following their hearts" as their secret romance unfolds, according to People. https://www.instagram.com/p/DXwe-A0CR7G/

Goldstein, who also co-wrote the film with Joe Kelly, revealed that Lopez was the inspiration behind the project from the very beginning. "We started asking ourselves who the best rom-com star is, and without hesitation, we both said JLo," Goldstein recalled.

"And within the space of a long train journey, we had the whole idea for the film," according to People. "It's easy to write a rom-com when you have JLo in mind," he added. "She's the best at this stuff. We just wanted to write something funny and smart enough to be worthy of her saying yes," he said.

'Office Romance' is set to begin streaming on Netflix on June 5. (ANI)