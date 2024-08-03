Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck's LOVE finally over; Hollywood stars file divorce papers

    Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck's divorce papers have been finalised but have not yet been filed. The pair intends to make a strategic public announcement, including a joint statement.

    Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck's LOVE finally over; Hollywood stars file divorce papers RBA
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Aug 3, 2024, 10:28 AM IST | Last Updated Aug 3, 2024, 10:28 AM IST

    Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck's whirlwind affair looks to be coming to an end. According to sources close to the marriage, the divorce papers have been finalised but have yet to be filed. The pair is working on finalising plans and scheduling a public announcement with a joint statement. Jennifer and Ben have been living separately for some months, and while they have not commented on the split, allegations of their marital problems have escalated.

    Friends of Lopez have described Affleck's recent actions, which include purchasing a new house in Los Angeles and missing his wife's birthday and their second wedding anniversary, as a' stab to the heart.' 

    Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck's LOVE finally over; Hollywood stars file divorce papers RBA

    A source told DailyMail, "They finalised the divorce papers with her a month ago, but are waiting for the right time to drop them."

    They also added, "At that time, they will release a joint statement that will say how they have much love for each other and how they fought to make it work, but couldn’t. Honestly, in the end they could not come to a compromise. What they had before is gone and they have both accepted it.”

    Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck's LOVE finally over; Hollywood stars file divorce papers RBA

    Several insiders and friends have expressed how much Jennifer adores Ben and is not ready to give up yet. However, Affleck appeared to announce his intentions when he moved out of their joint house and into a separate property in Brentwood. The two were last spotted together on May 30th and have since avoided one other.

    They spent their summers apart, with Jennifer exploring Europe and New York and Ben staying in Los Angeles with his children. With Ben already buying his own property in Los Angeles and their Beverly Hills home on the market, sources suggest that their divorce is likely.  

    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Bigg Boss OTT 3: Sana Makbul crowned winner by host Anil Kapoor; check intrigues here ATG

    Bigg Boss OTT 3: Sana Makbul crowned winner by host Anil Kapoor; check intrigues here

    Bigg Boss OTT 3: 'Brought out the child and father in me...', Anil Kapoor reflects on emotions on hosting show ATG

    Bigg Boss OTT 3: 'Brought out the child and father in me...', Anil Kapoor reflects on emotions on hosting show

    Actor Rakshit Shetty visits Yeshwantpur police station over songs copyright issue in Bachelor party movie vkp

    ‘Will clarify our position in court’: Actor Rakshit Shetty on songs copyright issue in ‘Bachelor party’ movie

    Actor Prashanth fined for not wearing helmet during bike ride, explains reason in new video dmn

    Actor Prashanth fined for not wearing helmet during bike ride, explains reason in new video

    Will tear you apart...', John Abraham calls out journalist at 'Vedaa' trailer launch [WATCH] ATG

    'Will tear you apart...', John Abraham calls out journalist at 'Vedaa' trailer launch [WATCH]

    Recent Stories

    Kolkata GOLD rate today, August 3: Price of 10gm INCREASES ATG

    Kolkata GOLD rate today, August 3: Price of 10gm INCREASES

    Who is Srikanth Bureddy? Bigg Boss OTT 3 winner Sana Makbul's boyfriend RBA

    Who is Srikanth Bureddy? Bigg Boss OTT 3 winner Sana Makbul's beau

    Karnataka records highest rainfall in 30 years vkp

    Karnataka records highest rainfall in 30 years!

    Weather update: Kerala braces for more rain; Red alerts in Maharashtra, Gujarat, and Madhya Pradesh AJR

    Weather update: Kerala braces for more rain; Red alerts in Maharashtra, Gujarat, and MP

    Who is Sana Makbul? Actress wins Bigg Boss OTT 3 trophy RBA

    Who is Sana Makbul? Actress wins Bigg Boss OTT 3 trophy

    Recent Videos

    Wayanad landslide: Out of 400 houses, only 30 remain in Mundakkai [WATCH] anr

    Wayanad landslide: Out of 400 houses, only 30 remain in Mundakkai [WATCH]

    Video Icon
    Wayanad landslide: Dramatic drone footage shows extent of devastation as rescue ops continue (WATCH) anr

    Wayanad landslide: Dramatic drone footage shows extent of devastation as rescue ops continue (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Kargil Vijay Diwas Exclusive 'Only Bharat Mata Ki Jai reverberated in the hills...' Kargil hero recalls his jawans' 'Nation first' spirit anr

    'Only Bharat Mata Ki Jai reverberated in the hills...' Kargil hero recalls his jawans' 'Nation first' spirit

    Video Icon
    Ladakh: PM Modi virtually carries out 'first blast' of Shinku La Tunnel project anr

    PM Modi inaugurates Shinkun La Tunnel in Ladakh: Check top features and benefits (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Kargil Vijay Diwas EXCLUSIVE: Yogendra Kumar Yadav remembers Kargil victory 25 years on, hails Army's triumph AJR

    Kargil Vijay Diwas EXCLUSIVE: Captain Yogendra Kumar Yadav remembers Kargil victory 25 years on

    Video Icon