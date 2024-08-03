Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck's LOVE finally over; Hollywood stars file divorce papers

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck's divorce papers have been finalised but have not yet been filed. The pair intends to make a strategic public announcement, including a joint statement.

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck's whirlwind affair looks to be coming to an end. According to sources close to the marriage, the divorce papers have been finalised but have yet to be filed. The pair is working on finalising plans and scheduling a public announcement with a joint statement. Jennifer and Ben have been living separately for some months, and while they have not commented on the split, allegations of their marital problems have escalated.

Friends of Lopez have described Affleck's recent actions, which include purchasing a new house in Los Angeles and missing his wife's birthday and their second wedding anniversary, as a' stab to the heart.'

A source told DailyMail, "They finalised the divorce papers with her a month ago, but are waiting for the right time to drop them."

They also added, "At that time, they will release a joint statement that will say how they have much love for each other and how they fought to make it work, but couldn’t. Honestly, in the end they could not come to a compromise. What they had before is gone and they have both accepted it.”

Several insiders and friends have expressed how much Jennifer adores Ben and is not ready to give up yet. However, Affleck appeared to announce his intentions when he moved out of their joint house and into a separate property in Brentwood. The two were last spotted together on May 30th and have since avoided one other.

They spent their summers apart, with Jennifer exploring Europe and New York and Ben staying in Los Angeles with his children. With Ben already buying his own property in Los Angeles and their Beverly Hills home on the market, sources suggest that their divorce is likely.

