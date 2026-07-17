Jennifer Garner praised ex-husband Ben Affleck as an 'incredible co-parent' to their three children. The actress said co-parenting is easier now their kids are older and that Affleck's support gives her the freedom to continue working.

Actress Jennifer Garner has praised her ex-husband Ben Affleck for being an "incredible co-parent," saying the actor has become a great partner in raising their three children, according to People.

Garner, who shares daughters Violet Anne and Seraphina Rose Elizabeth and son Samuel with Affleck, said co-parenting has become easier as their children have grown older. "My kids are a little bigger now," Garner said. She added, "Their dad -- ex-husband [Ben Affleck] -- has become this incredible co-parent."

Garner on Affleck's Partnership

The actress also credited Affleck for giving her the freedom to continue working while ensuring their children are well cared for, according to People. "Now they're in high school, you can't really do that anymore. But they can stay with their dad. He's wonderful. He takes care of them. He's a great partner in that way. And that's very freeing," Garner said.

Garner and Affleck finalised their divorce in 2018 after announcing their separation several years earlier. Despite ending their marriage, the two have continued to co-parent their three children, according to People.

Balancing Motherhood and Career

According to People, Garner also spoke about balancing motherhood with her career, saying she now has more flexibility to work closer to home. "I love making movies anywhere, but I really want to make movies at home," she said.

Last year, a source told People that Garner and Affleck "get along and really support each other," adding that their relationship is now focused on their children and maintaining a healthy co-parenting dynamic. (ANI)