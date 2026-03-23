Jennifer Aniston celebrated co-star Reese Witherspoon's 50th birthday with a heartfelt Instagram tribute. Aniston called Witherspoon a 'ray of sunshine' and a 'little firecracker,' sharing a video montage of their decades-long friendship.

Some friendships in Hollywood come and go; a few stand the test of time, and Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon's bond is clearly one of them. As Reese turned 50, Aniston made sure the day felt extra special with a heartfelt birthday note that quickly caught fans' attention.

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A Heartfelt Instagram Tribute

Actor Jennifer Aniston took to Instagram to celebrate her long-time friend and co-star Reese Witherspoon's milestone birthday, sharing a warm message along with a video that reflected their decades-long friendship. Alongside the video, Aniston added a sweet note for Reese, calling her a "ray of sunshine", someone who lights up every room she walks into. Aniston fondly referred to her as a "little firecracker," hinting at Reese's energetic and spirited personality even at 50.

In her post, Aniston wrote, "Happy birthday to this actual ray of sunshine." View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jennifer Aniston (@jenniferaniston) She added, "She's 50 and still my favourite little firecracker. My sister, my partner, and my heart for 30 years. Whaaaaa!?? Y'all know what to do~ please join me in wishing this very special woman a birthday she'll never forget. I love you, honey!"

A Friendship Spanning Decades

The two actors go way back. Their friendship began in 2000 when Reese guest-starred on the hit sitcom 'Friends' as Jill Green, Rachel Green's sister, played by Aniston. What started as an on-screen sibling dynamic quickly turned into a real-life friendship that has lasted over the years.

They reunited on screen nearly two decades later with 'The Morning Show' in 2019, where they not only shared screen space again but also strengthened their bond as collaborators and close friends. (ANI)