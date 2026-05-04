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Govinda’s Wife Sunita Says Loyal Husbands Are Real Heroes, Fans React to Her Remark
Sunita Ahuja, Govinda's wife, is making headlines again for her unfiltered comments. On the show ‘Laughter Chefs 3’, she took a sharp dig at her husband Govinda, which not only stunned everyone but also reminded them of an old incident.
Emotional Reunion Turns Playful
Sunita Ahuja recently appeared on the TV show Laughter Chefs 3, where she met comedian Krushna Abhishek and his wife Kashmera Shah. The reunion began on an emotional note, with warm moments shared between the family members. However, the atmosphere soon shifted when Sunita, known for her witty one-liners, made a surprising comment that caught everyone’s attention.
Sunita’s Comment Sparks Reactions
During the conversation, Sunita said, “Kashmera, I want to tell you one thing, a man who respects his wife is the real hero. The one who shoots with his eyes, and when a third person enters… the bullet hits the knee.” Her statement instantly grabbed attention, with many linking it to Govinda’s 2024 shooting accident. Despite the shocking reference, the mood on the set remained light-hearted.
Krushna and Kashmera Join the Fun
Krushna Abhishek reacted jokingly to Sunita’s remark and said, “I don’t understand whose side to take.” Sunita laughed and replied, “They get scared and also disappear.” Later, when Kashmera teased Krushna during the interaction, Sunita once again made a witty comment, saying, “This is their habit, that’s why they should be shot… I didn’t even shoot, but somehow the bullet still hit.” Her humorous yet sharp responses left everyone amused.
Govinda’s 2024 Accident Recalled
Sunita’s remarks reminded many of Govinda’s accidental shooting incident from October 2024. At the time, Govinda’s manager Shashi Sinha had revealed that the actor was preparing to leave for Kolkata when he was placing his licensed revolver inside a cupboard. The revolver reportedly slipped from his hand, accidentally fired, and the bullet hit his leg. The incident had shocked fans across the country.
Govinda and Sunita’s Long Journey Together
Govinda and Sunita Ahuja got married in 1987, during the early phase of Govinda’s film career. The couple kept their marriage private for several years before making it public. They are parents to daughter Tina Ahuja and son Yashvardhan Ahuja. In recent months, Sunita’s candid statements and public appearances have frequently brought Govinda’s personal life into the spotlight once again.
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