Jennifer Aniston recalls last conversation with late friend Matthew Perry aka Chandler Bing; Read more

Friends star Jennifer Aniston opens up about her last conversation with late co-star Matthew Perry. Aniston reveals Perry's positive state and dedication to health. She emphasizes their joyful interaction before Perry's sudden demise, offering a heartfelt tribute to the iconic actor

In a recent interview, Jennifer Aniston shared poignant details of her final conversation with her late co-star, Matthew Perry. The shocking news of Perry's passing on October 28th sent reverberations across the globe, leaving fans and colleagues in mourning. Chandler Bing, portrayed by Perry, remains an iconic character in the beloved American sitcom Friends.

Aniston, along with Friends co-stars Courteney Cox, David Schwimmer, Lisa Kudrow, and Matt LeBlanc, has requested privacy as they navigate the profound loss of their dear friend. During an interview with Reese Witherspoon for Variety, Aniston opened up about her deep connection with Perry, recalling their last conversation.

Reflecting on Perry's state before his passing, Aniston shared that he seemed to be in a positive place. Having quit smoking, he was committed to regaining his health and fitness, indicating a hopeful and content mindset. Aniston expressed that Perry was happy and not in any pain, emphasizing the fond memories of their last interaction.

In the interview, Aniston revealed that she had been texting with Perry on the morning of his sudden demise. Fondly remembering him as "funny Matty," she emphasized that he appeared to be in good spirits, free from any struggles. Aniston highlighted Perry's dedication to improving his health despite the challenges he faced.

The Murder Mystery actress paid a heartfelt tribute to Perry, acknowledging his tough journey and commitment to well-being. She spoke of the collective grief felt by the Friends cast, emphasizing how Perry's humor brought joy to their lives.

Days after Perry's passing, Aniston took to her social media to pen a touching tribute, expressing the depth of her pain. She described Perry as an integral part of the Friends family, a chosen family member for her. Aniston fondly remembered their recent conversations, noting Perry's ability to make people laugh, reminiscent of his iconic Chandler Bing persona.

The loss of Matthew Perry has undoubtedly left a void in the hearts of Friends fans and those who knew him personally. Aniston's reflections offer a glimpse into the positive and determined spirit of the late actor-comedian, celebrating his dedication to health and his enduring ability to bring laughter into the lives of those around him.