'Kalamkaaval' director Jithin K Jose's next is a Malayalam thriller 'Mayan: Chapter One' with Jayasurya as a cop. Produced by Rajeev Govindan, the film's first look and motion poster have been released, hinting at a good vs evil battle.

The 'Kalamkaaval' fame director Jithin K Jose is back with another Malayalam thriller titled 'Mayan: Chapter One'. The makers have released the first look poster of the film on Friday. Starring Jayasurya in the lead role, the film is backed by producer Rajeev Govindan under the Magic Moon Productions banner. The film was officially launched with a pooja ceremony in Kochi, marking the beginning of its production journey.

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First Look and Motion Poster Revealed

Taking to their Instagram, Magic Moon Productions shared the motion poster of the movie featuring Jayasurya donning the role of the cop in the film. The visuals hint at Jayasurya playing a police officer grappling with an unseen force, setting the tone of a battle between good and evil. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Magic Moon Productions (@magicmoonprod)

About the Director's Previous Hit

Jithin K Jose debuted in the industry with his directorial 'Kalamkaval' in 2025, which starred Mammootty in the lead role. The film was produced by Mammootty Kampany and also starred Vinayakan along with Rajisha Vijayan, Gayatri Arun, Shruti Ramachandran and Gibin Gopinath in supporting roles. The film's soundtrack album was composed by Mujeeb Majeed. The film, while primarily in Malayalam, also had dialogues in Tamil. Kalamkaval was released in theatres on 5 December 2025 and emerged as one of the highest-grossing Malayalam movies last year.

The fans of Jithin K Jose are eagerly waiting for the release of his next project after witnessing his impressive directorial skills in Kalamkaval. (ANI)