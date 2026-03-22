BJP's Jaya Prada and VHP's Shriraj Nair praised 'Dhurandhar: The Revenge'. Prada lauded the film's uniqueness and cast, urging people to watch it, while Nair called it well-researched, reflecting a post-2014 shift in audience preferences.

Jaya Prada Lauds Film's Story and Performances

BJP leader and veteran actress Jaya Prada lauded the story and performance of the lead cast in the film 'Dhurandhar: The Revenge'. While talking to ANI, the actor urged people to watch the film while highlighting the uniqueness and the hard work of the cast and crew. She also expressed her pride in the film. "It's a wonderful film, it's a film that people haven't seen in so many years. I'm very proud of this film. It's very easy to say bad things. But the way they worked, the way they wrote the script, the way all the actors worked to make this film a success. I appeal to everyone to watch this film and appreciate it," the former MP said

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VHP Calls Film 'Well-Researched', Reflects New India

Earlier, the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) spokesperson Shriraj Nair spoke about the film 'Dhurandhar: The Revenge', asserting that it is based on "complete research" and reflects changing audience preferences in India. In a conversation with ANI, Nair said that post-2014, filmmakers have gained the confidence to produce films centred on "love for the country, religion, and respect for Indian culture and saints." "After 2014, filmmakers have gathered the courage to present the truth. Earlier, there was an environment where Hindus were made to feel apologetic and even second-class in the film industry," he said.

Nair credited the film's success to a "mature audience," stating that viewers today cannot be misled by "artificial or imaginary narratives." He added that strong word-of-mouth and growing theatre footfall indicate public acceptance of such content.

About 'Dhurandhar: The Revenge'

'Dhurandhar: The Revenge' is the sequel to the 2025 blockbuster 'Dhurandhar', which became the highest-grossing Hindi film of that year and one of the most successful Indian films of all time. The sequel continues the story of undercover agent Jaskirat Singh Rangi, played by Ranveer Singh, who operates under the alias Hamza Ali Mazari within a complex criminal network. The film features an ensemble cast including R Madhavan, Rakesh Bedi, Arjun Rampal, Sanjay Dutt, and Sara Arjun, with its narrative diving deeper into themes of espionage and patriotism.

'Dhurandhar: The Revenge', the latest instalment in the franchise, has been released in theatres on March 19 and continues to generate significant buzz.