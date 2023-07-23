Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Jawan: Witness intense new poster from film; fans claim he might be Vijay Sethupathi

    Excitement builds as the makers of 'Jawan' hint at a new poster release. Vijay Sethupathi's mysterious villainous role and his camaraderie with SRK on set create buzz. Directed by Atlee, the film hits theaters on September 7th---by Amrita Ghosh

    First Published Jul 23, 2023, 1:45 PM IST

    The makers have hinted at a new poster of Jawan dropping soon. Since the Prevue was released, the audiences were teased with a poster featuring a bald Shah Rukh Khan and a geared Nayanthara. The previous two posters have already managed to send fans into a frenzy and now a hint of a new poster being dropped has caught the attention of fans. So far, Vijay Sethupathi’s role in the movie has been kept under wraps though it has been well in the news that he plays the bad guy in Jawan. The Jawan team, on Sunday, hinted at a new poster that seems to be like Vijay’s. In the teaser of the poster, a close shot of Vijay’s eye is seen. Red Chilies Entertainment’s Twitter handle while sharing the poster wrote, “He’s watching you closely! Watch out for him. #Jawan.”

    Vijay spoke at length about how he was cast for Jawan. He revealed that he met Shah Rukh Khan at Nayanthara’s wedding where he expressed a desire to play a bad guy opposite to him and SRK replied that he was hoping to cast him. It was really that conversation that landed him the prestigious role opposite Shah Rukh Khan in Jawan.

    Revealing about his first day of shoot, actor Vijay Sethupathi revealed how nervous he was on his first day but Shah Rukh Khan took care of him like a kid. He said that “I was very nervous on Day 1, and it was good that my first day of shooting was not with him. But I had a good time and I loved working with SRK.”

    The Jawan prevue was released earlier this month and increased the anticipation. Directed by Atlee, and produced by Gauri Khan, Jawan is slated to release at the theatres on September 7th.

