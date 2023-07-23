CBFC instructs Karan Johar to delete 'Lok Sabha' references and substitute 'cuss' words from film

After a long wait, the much-awaited family drama entertainer film Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, which marks the directorial comeback of noted Bollywood filmmaker Karan Johar has got certified by the Censor Board of Film Certification (CBFC) but with few changes.

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani has been certified but with some mandatory changes. The Karan Johar directorial is all set to release on July 28. Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt are promoting the film in full swing, visiting different cities and interacting with fans. Amid the promotions, a report has claimed that the Censor Board has watched the entire movie. The CBFC has instructed and requested a few changes, including deleting references to Lok Sabha. The movie is one of the most eagerly anticipated Indian romantic dramedy genre Bollywood films whose release is being awaited by cinephiles and cine-lovers.

ALSO READ: Is Ibrahim Ali Khan reportedly dating Palak Tiwari? VIRAL video resurfaces their 'relationship' rumours

As reported by several news portals, the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) has asked Karan and the makers to cut references made to Lok Sabha. They also demanded to remove a dialogue mentioning the Bengal CM, Mamta Banerjee. They also the filmmaker to replace the abusive word b*******d.

According to the censor board, the word is used multiple times in the film. In response, the makers have replaced the word with ‘behan di.’ Karan and the team have also replaced the alcohol brand Old Monk with the name ‘Bold Monk.’

As per the reports, the movie also features a scene in the lingerie shop. The Censor Board reportedly termed a dialogue in that one scene as hurtful and degrading to women and asked for it to delete completely. It is said and reported that the word bra in the movie has gotten replaced by the terminology of the item. Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani was certified on July 19. The duration of the film is said to be of 2 hours and 48 minutes long.

The trailer was released earlier this month and it revealed that Rocky (Ranveer Singh) is a loud and flamboyant Punjabi boy who falls in love with a well-educated and beautiful Rani (Alia Bhatt). As Rocky and Rani are from totally unique backgrounds, the couple decides to live with each others’ families before they tie the knot.

ALSO READ: Are Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor feeling 'baffled' by Kangana Ranaut's vicious attack on them?