Jawan spoiler ALERT: Will Priyamani's character die in Shah Rukh Khan's upcoming film? Netizens wonder

It is well known that Priyamani will once more appear alongside Shah Rukh Khan in the Atlee film Jawan. For the Chennai Express song "1 2 3 4 Get on the dance floor," the two had previously collaborated and the song had turned out to be a huge hit. Fans are already speculating whether Priyamani's character would die in the film after hearing Jawan's most recent song, 'Not Ramaiya Vastavaiya', that was released recently. Shah Rukh Khan can be seen tapping his feet to the beats in the 'Not Ramaiya Vastavaiya' song, which was released on August 30. Nayanthara is one of his female co-stars in the film. Fans, however, were quick to point out that Priyamani was not present in the song. Netizens are already speculating as to whether Priyamani's role in the Atlee film would finally die because she was nowhere to be seen in the song, unlike her performance in 'Chennai Express'. Here are some of the comments made by admirers and fans.

HOW DID FANS REACT: One netizen commented: #Priyamani character will die in the film. This will give a character boost to SRK, as she'll be an important part of his group. Another ardent fan said: 'No Priyamani in this song? Will her character be ☠ by the end of the film....this looks like end credits song'. Amid this, a sensible user also commented: 'Let's respect the hard work of the film team, who's keeping important plot details under wraps. No spoilers, please! Avoid sharing censor board screenshots that could damage their efforts.'

Priyamani, in a recent interview with a media house spoke up about her experience of working with Shah Rukh Khan: He (SRK) was an extremely sweet, very down-to-earth person. I mean, he’s the sweetest person alive. So, he came to me at one point because there were some particular steps which we had to repeat a couple of times. He said, ‘No, no darling, you go sit down, I will do it.’ I said, ‘No, sir, I’m okay. I love dancing, so I don’t mind dancing how many times you want me to dance. I can dance, no issues at all.’ Those were the best five nights of my life,”

