Duke Energy’s 2025 Growth Projections Draw Jefferies Price Hike Despite Q4 Weakness

The brokerage raised its price target on Duke Energy to $132 from $129 while reiterating a ‘Buy’ rating.

Duke Energy (DUK) shares held steady in pre-market trade on Friday after Jefferies raised its price target on the stock, which implies a 17% upside from current levels.

The brokerage hiked its price target on Duke Energy shares to $132 from $129 while reiterating a ‘Buy’ rating. It attributes its bullish outlook to the utility’s forward-looking guidance for 2025.

Last week, Duke reported fourth-quarter earnings per share (EPS) of $1.66, aligning with Wall Street estimates of $1.65, according to Stocktwits data. However, revenue came in at $7.36 billion, missing analysts’ expectations of $7.58 billion.

The company expects adjusted EPS in 2025 to range between $6.17 and $6.42, with a midpoint of $6.30.

According to Jefferies, the 5.4% year-over-year growth from the original midpoint of its 2024 guidance is a positive indicator.

Analysts also noted that management revised its guidance language, now focusing on the upper half of its previously stated 5% to 7% EPS compound annual growth rate (CAGR) through 2029 rather than aiming solely for the top end.

Duke Energy Sentiment and Message Volume on Feb.21 as of 7:10 a.m. ET | Source: Stocktwits

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment dipped further into the ‘bearish’ zone as chatter plummeted to ‘extremely low’ levels.

Duke Energy’s shares have gained 4% so far this year.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<

Read also: Akamai Plunges Pre-Market After Analysts Downgrade Stock On Weak 2025 Outlook – Retail’s Disappointed

Latest Videos