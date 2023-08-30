Jawan Audio Launch: Shah Rukh Khan and Atlee to attend pre-release event in Chennai (Photos)

The movie Jawan, starring Shah Rukh Khan and Nayanthara, is scheduled to release in theatres on September 7. The makers are launching the music at a grand event in Chennai today. The trailer will debut tomorrow in Dubai.

There are only ten days until the release of Shah Rukh Khan's forthcoming film, Jawan. Fan expectation is rising as the celebrity continues to share fresh movie footage. The music album has greatly heightened audience enthusiasm and the initial impression. Soundtracks, composed by Anirudh Ravichander "Zinda Banda," "Chaleya," and "Not Ramaiya Vastavaiya" are already released. According to reports, the film's creators had a special audio launch event in Chennai, and pictures of the setup and passes have gone viral on social media. Filmmaker Atlee also expressed his excitement for the occasion by teasing followers with a photo from the location.

Atlee and Shah Rukh Khan will attend the Jawan pre-release screening in Chennai. In a tweet, Shah Rukh said he would attend the exclusive pre-release event in Chennai on August 30. He also disclosed the location and timing of the occurrence.

In his tweet, he wrote, “Vanakkam Chennai, I am coming!!! All the Jawans - girls & boys at Sai Ram Engineering College be ready... I am excited to meet you all! Might even do some tha tha thaiya if asked. See you tomorrow 3PM onwards.”

Following his announcement, several pictures showing the major event's preparations have been extensively shared on social media. The images reveal the lavish stage set-up, the college grounds, and glimmers of invitation passes.

Director Atlee, helming Jawan, took to Instagram to share his excitement about the upcoming pre-release event. He posted a picture of the stage set up at the venue and captioned it, “Excited to meet everyone. After 3 years #jawan pre-release event tomm 3pm -7pm @sairamec.”

About Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan pre-release event

According to reports, the occasion would function as a major audio launch for the movie. Both Nayanthara, the movie's leading heroine, and Vijay Sethupathi, who plays the villain, are anticipated to attend the event. According to the news, Anirudh Ravichander, the album's composer, may provide a live performance at the occasion.

Sanya Malhotra and Priyamani have significant parts in the movie, and Deepika Padukone is expected to make a brief cameo. It will premiere on September 7 in theatres. The trailer will debut tomorrow in Dubai.