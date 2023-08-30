Kriti Sanon on winning National Award; her humble ambitions and future aspirations

In a recent interview post winning her National Award, Kriti Sanon shared her feelings about winning the prestigious award and her future aspirations. The conversation offered a glimpse into her humble perspective and the ambitious path she envisages to curve out for herself.

Kriti, known for her versatile roles and remarkable performances, expressed her gratitude and astonishment at receiving the National Award. she got the National Award for best actress in the feature film category for her outstanding role in 'Mimi' alongside Alia Bhatt who also shared the award for her role in 'Gangubaai Kathiwadi'.

Kriti revealed that the honor was still sinking in, describing the experience as "surreal" and acknowledging that the full impact of her achievement was yet to be realized. She confessed to having dreamt of such recognition, like any actor, but hadn't anticipated it happening so soon. With less than a decade in the industry, she expressed her astonishment at the speed of her success, making it a moment she will forever cherish.

She attributed her success to God, the Jury and was beaming with joy that her performance resonated with so many people at the same time.

Looking forward, Kriti shared her thoughts on the new expectations and benchmarks her National Award win sets for her career. While she acknowledged the pressures that could come with heightened expectations, she emphasized the importance of grounding herself. She drew motivation from the validation she had received, which served as a reminder that her work had resonated with audiences and peers. Kriti's approach centered on the idea of continual improvement, acknowledging that she hadn't fully explored her potential as an actor. This attitude, she revealed, would drive her to both fly higher, like a butterfly, and stay connected to her roots.

As the interview delved deeper, Kriti touched upon her willingness to take on new challenges and push her boundaries. The recognition of her talent and efforts bolstered her confidence to step out of her comfort zone, experiment with diverse roles, and redefine her capabilities as an artist. The National Award, she admitted, had not only brought external validation but also unlocked a sense of self-assuredness to undertake risks and expand her horizons.

