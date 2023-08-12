Jawan: Shah Rukh Khan, Nayanthara starrer 'Chaleya' song expected to arrive next week

The craze of Jawan is continuously surging with every other asset, be it the action-packed prevue, character posters to its hit track Zinda Banda. Next on the cards, as per a source close to the film, “the makers are all set to arrive with a romantic song, 'Chaleya,' most likely on coming Monday, it’s beautifully performed by Arijit and Shilpa rao and is expected to be a quintessential SRK romance song” The first song Zinda Banda was released across three languages, Chaleya is also expected to go the same Route and will have a Tamil and Telugu version as well.

Jawan is a Red Chillies Entertainment presentation directed by Atlee, Produced by Gauri Khan, and Co-produced by Gaurav Verma. The film will release worldwide in theatres on September 7th, 2023 in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu languages.Shah Rukh Khan claims his much-anticipated film 'Jawan' has a strong feminist message.

Shah Rukh was answering questions from his admirers on Twitter, which is now known as X. As soon as SRK began answering his followers on the #AskSRK session, the fans submitted their questions, and the superstar responded with some pretty unusual and humorous responses. Answering about what the film is about, SRK said: “The film has a strong take on women empowerment…how to respect and stand for them. #Jawan.”

