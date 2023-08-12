Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Jawan: Shah Rukh Khan, Nayanthara starrer 'Chaleya' song expected to arrive next week

    The romantic track sung by Arijit and shilpa rao is expected to feature SRK and Nayanthara and is choreographed by Farah Khan. 
     

    Jawan Shah Rukh Khan, Nayanthara starrer 'Chaleya' song expected to arrive next week ADC
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Aug 12, 2023, 5:17 PM IST

    The craze of Jawan is continuously surging with every other asset, be it the action-packed prevue, character posters to its hit track Zinda Banda. Next on the cards, as per a source close to the film, “the makers are all set to arrive with a romantic song, 'Chaleya,' most likely on coming Monday, it’s beautifully performed by Arijit and Shilpa rao and is expected to be a quintessential SRK romance song” The first song Zinda Banda was released across three languages, Chaleya is also expected to go the same Route and will have a Tamil and Telugu version as well.

    ALSO READ: Guntur Karaam: Uncertainties surround Mahesh Babu starrer as key cast, crew exits

    Jawan is a Red Chillies Entertainment presentation directed by Atlee, Produced by Gauri Khan, and Co-produced by Gaurav Verma. The film will release worldwide in theatres on September 7th, 2023 in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu languages.Shah Rukh Khan claims his much-anticipated film 'Jawan' has a strong feminist message.

    Shah Rukh was answering questions from his admirers on Twitter, which is now known as X. As soon as SRK began answering his followers on the #AskSRK session, the fans submitted their questions, and the superstar responded with some pretty unusual and humorous responses. Answering about what the film is about, SRK said: “The film has a strong take on women empowerment…how to respect and stand for them. #Jawan.”

    ALSO READ: Gadar 2 box-office collection Day 1: Sunny Deol, Ameesha Patel starrer delivers second biggest opening of 2023

    Last Updated Aug 12, 2023, 5:17 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    From real to reel: Here's how Vijay Deverakonda always had a crush on his 'Kushi' co-star Samantha Ruth Prabhu ATG

    From real to reel: Here's how Vijay Deverakonda always had a crush on his 'Kushi' co-star Samantha Ruth Prabhu

    Bikram Ghosh teams up with maestros for a special Independence Day Song ADC

    Bikram Ghosh teams up with maestros for a special Independence Day Song

    Suriya meets late Malayalam filmmaker Siddique's family, offers sincere condolences; watch video ADC

    Suriya meets late Malayalam filmmaker Siddique's family, offers sincere condolences; watch video

    Suhana Khan gives Rs 1000 to needy woman, netizens praise her kindheartedness; watch video ADC

    Suhana Khan gives Rs 1000 to needy woman, netizens praise her kindheartedness; watch video

    Guntur Karaam: Uncertainties surround Mahesh Babu starrer as key cast, crew exits ATG

    Guntur Karaam: Uncertainties surround Mahesh Babu starrer as key cast, crew exits

    Recent Stories

    Doctors to be penalised for not prescribing generic drugs: NMC regulation AJR

    Doctors to be penalised for not prescribing generic drugs: NMC regulation

    From real to reel: Here's how Vijay Deverakonda always had a crush on his 'Kushi' co-star Samantha Ruth Prabhu ATG

    From real to reel: Here's how Vijay Deverakonda always had a crush on his 'Kushi' co-star Samantha Ruth Prabhu

    Bikram Ghosh teams up with maestros for a special Independence Day Song ADC

    Bikram Ghosh teams up with maestros for a special Independence Day Song

    Barack Obama to Mark Zuckerberg: 7 famous-people who are left-handers ATG

    Barack Obama to Mark Zuckerberg: 7 famous-people who are left-handers

    Pakistan appoints Balochistan Senator Anwar Ul Haq Kakar as caretaker Prime Minister AJR

    Pakistan appoints Balochistan Senator Anwar Ul Haq Kakar as caretaker Prime Minister

    Recent Videos

    History in the making, former J&K DGP on Centre's new CrPC, IPC move

    History in the making, former J&K DGP on Centre's new CrPC, IPC move

    Video Icon
    Captured on CCTV: UP BJP leader shot dead in Moradabad

    Captured on CCTV: UP BJP leader shot dead in Moradabad

    Video Icon
    Watch Golden Retriever's adorable interaction with burglar makes internet buzz AJR

    Watch: Golden Retriever's adorable interaction with burglar makes internet buzz

    Video Icon
    Pakistan trying to revive terrorism in the South Kashmir

    Pakistan trying to revive terrorism in the South Kashmir

    Video Icon
    Ghaziabad Delivery boy rescues minor girl from stray dogs in residential society (WATCH)

    Ghaziabad: Delivery boy rescues minor girl from stray dogs in residential society

    Video Icon