Jawan: Shah Rukh Khan, Nayanthara starrer 'Chaleya' song expected to arrive next week
The romantic track sung by Arijit and shilpa rao is expected to feature SRK and Nayanthara and is choreographed by Farah Khan.
The craze of Jawan is continuously surging with every other asset, be it the action-packed prevue, character posters to its hit track Zinda Banda. Next on the cards, as per a source close to the film, “the makers are all set to arrive with a romantic song, 'Chaleya,' most likely on coming Monday, it’s beautifully performed by Arijit and Shilpa rao and is expected to be a quintessential SRK romance song” The first song Zinda Banda was released across three languages, Chaleya is also expected to go the same Route and will have a Tamil and Telugu version as well.
ALSO READ: Guntur Karaam: Uncertainties surround Mahesh Babu starrer as key cast, crew exits
Jawan is a Red Chillies Entertainment presentation directed by Atlee, Produced by Gauri Khan, and Co-produced by Gaurav Verma. The film will release worldwide in theatres on September 7th, 2023 in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu languages.Shah Rukh Khan claims his much-anticipated film 'Jawan' has a strong feminist message.
Shah Rukh was answering questions from his admirers on Twitter, which is now known as X. As soon as SRK began answering his followers on the #AskSRK session, the fans submitted their questions, and the superstar responded with some pretty unusual and humorous responses. Answering about what the film is about, SRK said: “The film has a strong take on women empowerment…how to respect and stand for them. #Jawan.”
ALSO READ: Gadar 2 box-office collection Day 1: Sunny Deol, Ameesha Patel starrer delivers second biggest opening of 2023