Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    KGF 3 update: Yash makes a condition for becoming part of Prashanth Neel's film; read details

    KGF and KGF 2, directed by Prashanth Neel and starring Yash, were released in theatres across Japan on July 14, this year to a positive reception from fans.

    KGF 3 update: Yash makes a condition for becoming part of Prashanth Neel's film; read details RBA
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Aug 1, 2023, 12:13 PM IST

    Kannada actor Yash has gained international acclaim for his roles in filmmaker Prashanth Neel's KGF and KGF 2. Following a dream box office run in India, both films were exhibited across theatres in Japan on July 14, receiving the same level of affection as the Indian audience. To put the icing on the cake, the creators have announced that KGF 3 is already in the works. Among all of this, another intriguing fact about Yash has emerged. According to reports, Yash would be a member of KGF's third phase on one condition.

    About KGF 3
    According to sources, Yash and Prashanth Neel aim to distribute KGF and KGF 2 in additional countries, following the two films' phenomenal success in Japan. After finalising the plot, the actor-director team will begin filming for KGF 3, the third installment of the KGF franchise. But it isn't all. According to sources, Yash would only repeat his role as Rocky Bhai in the sequel if the storyline appeals to him. 

    Also Read: Jab We Met to Tamasha-7 movies to watch on National Girlfriend Day

    Yash is working on an unnamed large-budget project.
    "It will take time, because both Prashanth Neel, the director, and Yash believe the two KGF films have a long way to go." Yash is aware of his fan following and anticipates more from KGF 3. He'll get into it if he can find the perfect script," adds the insider, as reported by KoiMoi. 

    However, there is another surprise in store for Yash lovers. According to the same source, Yash has already signed up for an untitled large project that would be a "huge surprise for his fans." 

    Also Read: Bollywood Barbie: Preity Zinta channels her inner doll in a Pink-Tastic photoshoot

    Yash to visit Japan
    According to the source, Yash is prepared to take a break from his professional obligations to visit his supporters in Japan. "He may make a quick trip to Japan before diving into his next project, which will not be KGF 3 but something entirely different," said the person. In this regard, it is crucial to stress that, for the time being, these are only rumours because the film is being kept under wraps.

    About KGF and KGF 2
    While KGF: Chapter 1 hit theatres on December 21, 2018, KGF: Chapter 2 debuted on April 14, 2022. Apart from Yash, Sanjay Dutt played the hated antagonist Adheera, Raveena Tandon as Ramika Sen, and Srinidhi Shetty had major parts in KGF 2.

    Last Updated Aug 1, 2023, 12:16 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Kaalkoot screening Tamannaah Bhatia, Vijay Varma cant stop blushing; paparazzi say Kamaal ki jodi ADC

    Kaalkoot screening: Tamannaah Bhatia, Vijay Varma can’t stop blushing; paparazzi say ‘Kamaal ki jodi'

    Bollywood Barbie: Preity Zinta channels her inner doll in a Pink-Tastic photoshoot ATG

    Bollywood Barbie: Preity Zinta channels her inner doll in a Pink-Tastic photoshoot

    Is Shiv Thakare allegedly 'dating' Daisy Shah? Know details vma

    Is Shiv Thakare 'dating' Daisy Shah? Know details

    Aditya Roy Kapur finally gives reaction over his 'leaked' vacation pics with rumoured GF Ananya Panday vma

    Aditya Roy Kapur finally gives reaction over his 'leaked' vacation pics with rumoured GF Ananya Panday

    OMG 2: Akshay Kumar's film gets 'A' certificate from CBFC, Know details vma

    OMG 2: Akshay Kumar's film gets 'A' certificate from CBFC, Know details

    Recent Stories

    Sidhu Moosewala murder accused Sachin Bishnoi extradited to India from Azerbaijan; check details AJR

    Sidhu Moosewala murder accused Sachin Bishnoi extradited to India from Azerbaijan; check details

    Reliance launches JioBook laptop with 100GB free cloud storage Check price specs other details gcw

    Reliance launches JioBook laptop with 100GB free cloud storage; Check price, specs & other details

    Kaalkoot screening Tamannaah Bhatia, Vijay Varma cant stop blushing; paparazzi say Kamaal ki jodi ADC

    Kaalkoot screening: Tamannaah Bhatia, Vijay Varma can’t stop blushing; paparazzi say ‘Kamaal ki jodi'

    Vegan raw food influencer Zhanna Samsonova's death due to 'starvation' sparks concerns over extreme diets snt

    Vegan raw food influencer Zhanna Samsonova's death due to 'starvation' sparks concerns over extreme diets

    Boost Your Focus: Blueberries to Green Tea, 7 brain-boosting foods for enhanced concentration MSW EAI

    Boost Your Focus: Blueberries to Green Tea, 7 brain-boosting foods for enhanced concentration

    Recent Videos

    The Drive EP16: Top 4 electric motorcycles to buy in India in 2023 - WATCH snt

    The Drive EP16: Top 4 electric motorcycles to buy in India in 2023 - WATCH

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Dialogues with Christian Musicological Society of India Founder President Father Joseph J Palackal

    Asianet News Dialogues: 'Syriac chant is not the music of the dead'

    Video Icon
    Horrific toll plaza accident in Tamil Nadu's Madurai (WATCH)

    Horrific toll plaza accident in Tamil Nadu's Madurai (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Massive blue whale found stranded on Andhra Pradesh beach WATCH AJR

    Massive blue whale found stranded on Andhra Pradesh beach | WATCH

    Video Icon
    Telangana floods: IAF helicopters rescue 6 people in daring rescue (WATCH)

    Telangana floods: IAF helicopters rescue 6 people in daring rescue (WATCH)

    Video Icon