KGF 3 update: Yash makes a condition for becoming part of Prashanth Neel's film; read details

KGF and KGF 2, directed by Prashanth Neel and starring Yash, were released in theatres across Japan on July 14, this year to a positive reception from fans.

Kannada actor Yash has gained international acclaim for his roles in filmmaker Prashanth Neel's KGF and KGF 2. Following a dream box office run in India, both films were exhibited across theatres in Japan on July 14, receiving the same level of affection as the Indian audience. To put the icing on the cake, the creators have announced that KGF 3 is already in the works. Among all of this, another intriguing fact about Yash has emerged. According to reports, Yash would be a member of KGF's third phase on one condition.

About KGF 3

According to sources, Yash and Prashanth Neel aim to distribute KGF and KGF 2 in additional countries, following the two films' phenomenal success in Japan. After finalising the plot, the actor-director team will begin filming for KGF 3, the third installment of the KGF franchise. But it isn't all. According to sources, Yash would only repeat his role as Rocky Bhai in the sequel if the storyline appeals to him.

Yash is working on an unnamed large-budget project.

"It will take time, because both Prashanth Neel, the director, and Yash believe the two KGF films have a long way to go." Yash is aware of his fan following and anticipates more from KGF 3. He'll get into it if he can find the perfect script," adds the insider, as reported by KoiMoi.

However, there is another surprise in store for Yash lovers. According to the same source, Yash has already signed up for an untitled large project that would be a "huge surprise for his fans."

Yash to visit Japan

According to the source, Yash is prepared to take a break from his professional obligations to visit his supporters in Japan. "He may make a quick trip to Japan before diving into his next project, which will not be KGF 3 but something entirely different," said the person. In this regard, it is crucial to stress that, for the time being, these are only rumours because the film is being kept under wraps.

About KGF and KGF 2

While KGF: Chapter 1 hit theatres on December 21, 2018, KGF: Chapter 2 debuted on April 14, 2022. Apart from Yash, Sanjay Dutt played the hated antagonist Adheera, Raveena Tandon as Ramika Sen, and Srinidhi Shetty had major parts in KGF 2.