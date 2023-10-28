Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Jawan director Atlee praises Deepika Padukone's expressive acting in Shah Rukh Khan starrer; Read

    Director Atlee praised Deepika Padukone's exceptional acting skills, citing her expressive eyes as a highlight, in their collaboration on Shah Rukh Khan's successful film "Jawan." The interview also revealed how Shah Rukh Khan initially approached Deepika for the role, making it an intriguing behind-the-scenes tale

    Jawan director Atlee praises Deepika Padukone's expressive acting in Shah Rukh Khan starrer; Read ATG
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Oct 28, 2023, 9:16 AM IST

    In a recent interview, director Atlee, who recently made his Bollywood debut with the action-packed film "Jawan," featuring Shah Rukh Khan in the lead role, opened up about working with Deepika Padukone and showered praise on her remarkable acting skills. "Jawan" is lauded as one of the biggest commercial successes in recent Indian cinema, making Atlee's Bollywood entry quite a sensation.

    The movie, which also starred South Indian superstar Nayanthara as the female lead, had Deepika Padukone making a special appearance. Atlee discussed the intriguing behind-the-scenes stories of the film's casting and production.

    Atlee, an acclaimed filmmaker, was deeply impressed with Deepika Padukone's performance in the movie. He highlighted her expressive eyes, which, according to him, conveyed the emotions and essence of the scenes more effectively than dialogues. This admiration led him to focus on close-up shots for many of her scenes in "Jawan." Atlee went on to reveal that he edited and fine-tuned several of Deepika Padukone's dialogues after working closely with her to let her expressions shine. He emphasized that any director working with the Bollywood star is indeed fortunate, as they can expect to capture precisely what they envision in a scene.

    In an interesting twist, Atlee disclosed that it was Shah Rukh Khan who initially approached Deepika Padukone for the role of Aishwarya Rathore in "Jawan." Atlee had expressed his desire to cast the renowned actress in this pivotal role, and Shah Rukh Khan conveyed the same to his manager, Pooja Dadlani. However, Shah Rukh Khan had already approached Deepika for the part and stated that she would take it up if she liked the character. They planned to meet Deepika on the set of her upcoming film "Kalki 2898 AD." Deepika, after being thoroughly impressed with the plot and her character, readily accepted the project.

    Last Updated Oct 28, 2023, 9:16 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Chandu Champion: Kartik Aaryan visits Dagadusheth Halwai Ganpati temple amid ongoing shoot in Pune vma

    Chandu Champion: Kartik Aaryan visits Dagadusheth Halwai Ganpati temple amid ongoing shoot in Pune

    Animal song 'Satranga' OUT: Ranbir Kapoor shines as Rashmika Mandanna's 'Moon' on Karwa Chauth - Watch

    Animal song 'Satranga' OUT: Ranbir Kapoor shines as Rashmika Mandanna's 'Moon' on Karwa Chauth - Watch

    Prakash Jha to bring Lalu Prasad Yadav's life to the silver screen? Here's what we know ATG

    Prakash Jha to bring Lalu Prasad Yadav's life to the silver screen? Here's what we know

    Tiger 3: Stuntwoman Michelle Lee talks about iconic 'towel fight' scene with Katrina Kaif vma

    Tiger 3: Stuntwoman Michelle Lee talks about iconic 'towel fight' scene with Katrina Kaif

    Bigg Boss Kannada contestant Varthur Santosh granted bail in Tiger claw pendant case vkp

    Bigg Boss Kannada contestant Varthur Santosh granted bail in Tiger claw pendant case

    Recent Stories

    Israel accuses Hamas of using Gaza hospital as military headquarters; posts explainer video (WATCH) snt

    Israel accuses Hamas of using Gaza hospital as military headquarters; posts explainer video (WATCH)

    Kerala to receive heavy rainfall with thunder today; yellow alert in 8 districts rkn

    Kerala to receive heavy rainfall with thunder today; yellow alert in 8 districts

    A sweet century! India touches historic tally of 100 medals at Asian Para Games 2023 snt

    A sweet century! India touches historic tally of 100 medals at Asian Para Games 2023

    kerala news live 28 October 2023 Major highlights developments rkn

    Kerala News LIVE: Heavy rainfall with thunder will continue in the state today; yellow alert in 8 districts

    Happy Birthday Aditi Rao: 5 stylish ensembles to steal from her closet

    Happy Birthday Aditi Rao: 5 stylish ensembles to steal from her closet

    Recent Videos

    Chinese fighter pilot makes a dangerous move at US B-52 over South China Sea (WATCH)

    Chinese fighter pilot's dangerous move at US B-52 over South China Sea (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Caught on CCTV: Cop thrown into the air after speeding SUV rams into barricade (WATCH)

    Caught on CCTV: Cop thrown into the air after speeding SUV rams into barricade (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    They are anti-social, promote anarchy RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat on Woke and Wokism

    'They are anti-social, promote anarchy...' RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat on Woke and Wokism (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Israel Hamas War Exclusive IDF Major says terrorists slaughtered Israelis this is a crime against humanity VKP

    Israel-Hamas War Exclusive: 'Israelis were slaughtered... this is a crime against humanity'

    Video Icon
    Israel Hamas War Report: The story of Hamas savagery at Kibbutz Be'eri

    Israel-Hamas War Report: The story of Hamas savagery at Kibbutz Be’eri

    Video Icon