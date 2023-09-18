Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Jawan Box Office Day 12: Shah Rukh Khan, Vijay Sethupathi's film to cross Rs 500 cr mark today

    Jawan Box Office Collection Day 12: Shah Rukh Khan and Nayanthara's Jawan refuses to slow down despite two weeks of its release. Jawan is all set to cross the Rs 500 crore mark today.

    Jawan Box Office Day 12: Shah Rukh Khan, Vijay Sethupathi's film to cross Rs 500 cr mark today
    First Published Sep 18, 2023, 8:00 AM IST

    Jawan Box Office Collection Day 12: Jawan, starring Shah Rukh Khan, Nayanthara, and Vijay Sethupathi, continues to dominate the box office despite being out for over two weeks. The Atlee-directed film continues to earn money at the box office. Jawan allegedly grossed roughly Rs 13.16 crores nett on its second Sunday in all languages.

    According to Sacnilk.com, Jawan fared remarkably well in its first 11 days at the box office, earning around Rs 477.3 crore nett in India. Its 12th-day box office collection is estimated to be about Rs 13.16 crore nett, bringing its total to Rs 490.46 crore nett. Today, the film is expected to gross over Rs 500 crore in India.

    Also Read: Jawan 2: Atlee reveals plans for Shah Rukh Khan starrer; says he kept an open-ending deliberately

    Meanwhile, Atlee claimed Jawan's budget was more than Rs 300 crores. "During Covid times, I narrated the film on a Zoom call." I was aware that theatre attendance was declining, and that no one was willing to fund even a 30-40 crore picture. I understand because I am also a producer. But, despite much scepticism, sir [Shah Rukh Khan] approved a Rs 300 crore film. However, we did not stop at Rs 300 crore. We went further. "In three days, we made a blockbuster, and now we're flying," he stated during the Jawan success news conference.

    Also Read: 'I Love You': Shah Rukh Khan's bromance with Jawan co-star Vijay Sethupathi wins hearts

    Jawan has received support from fans and celebrities all throughout the country. The film has pleased everyone from Akshay Kumar and Karan Johar to Mahesh Babu and Keerthy Suresh. Jawan centres around a vigilante aiming to get revenge on corrupt ministers and a businessmen who have thrown women in jail. Shah Rukh Khan plays two characters in the film: a soldier named Vikram Rathore and his son, a jailer named Azad. In the film, Deepika and Nayanthara portray his respective love interests. The film's creators have also hinted at a sequel.

