    Jawan 2: Atlee reveals plans for Shah Rukh Khan starrer; says he kept an open-ending deliberately

    The five films that Atlee has so far produced have all been box office successes. But he opened up a new avenue and set a new bar for film with "Jawan." So, will there be a sequel to this movie?

    First Published Sep 17, 2023, 3:06 PM IST

    The global box office has been transfixed by "Jawan." Over Rs 400 crores have been collected in India alone, while over Rs 700 crores have been collected globally. Since the movie's September 7 release, the team has been in a festive mood. Director Atlee has already spoken out about his desire to create a "Jawan" sequel. He also disclosed that he will think about doing a Vikram Rathore spin-off. The five films that Atlee has so far produced have all been box office successes. But he opened up a new avenue and set a new bar for film with "Jawan." So, will there be a sequel to this movie?

    In a conversation with Pinkvilla, he admitted, "Every one of my films has an open ending, but I have never considered making a sequel to any of them. If anything substantial comes to me, I'll make a part two for Jawan. I could write a sequel now or in the future because I left the ending open. but will undoubtedly produce a Jawan sequel sometime.

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk)

    He also disclosed that Vikram Rathore would serve as the basis for any spin-offs he ever produces in the same interview. My hero is Vikram Rathore. Maybe I'll create a spin-off of that someday. We'll see. The director continued, "I prefer to write strong father characters because I am a daddy's kid. It appears in every one of my flicks. 'Jawan' was created with SRK in mind, Atlee further informed. "Jawan is only made for Shah Rukh Khan," he declared. I didn't give who would do it a second consideration. However, Vijay sir was the only person I spoke with regarding the script, the scenes, what I did, and how it went from day one. He is like a brother to me. And we are very serious about what we do in life. So he used to share about his films. I shared what I was doing and all. So he was very advisory and always a backbone to me. We shared a lot of stuff on Jawan, what is happening on Jawan; But it is purely made for Shah Rukh.”

    Last Updated Sep 17, 2023, 3:06 PM IST
