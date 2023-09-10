Jawan: Ananya Panday raves on Shah Rukh Khan's performance, Rajkummar Rao drops his review

Jawan, starring Shah Rukh Khan, Nayanthara, and Vijay Sethupathi, was released on September 7. Rajkummar Rao and Ananya Panday shared their thoughts on the movie. Ananya Panday was raving about SRK's powerful performances and on-screen charisma in the film.

Jawan, featuring superstar Shah Rukh Khan, the formidable leading lady Nayanthara, and the menacing antagonist Vijay Sethupathi, has been making history at the box office since its release on September 7. The film has been raking in record-breaking numbers in India and overseas, with fans celebrating its release like a grand festival. Numerous celebrities, including Riteish Deshmukh, Rakul Preet Singh, Kiara Advani, and others, have watched the film and shared their thoughts on social media. Now, with the film gaining more industry support, Ananya Panday and Rajkummar Rao have also shared their reviews of Jawan.

Actress Ananya Panday, recently seen in Dream Girl 2, took to Instagram to share her review of the movie Jawan. She posted a video of the interval block of the film, featuring Shah Rukh Khan in a rugged look wielding a belt to confront the antagonists. Ananya captioned the post with, "Jawan (crown emojis) Best time ever in cinemas!!!! (heart eyes emoji)." Have a look:

Meanwhile, Rajkummar Rao and his wife Patralekhaa watched Jawan at a theatre in Juhu, Mumbai, one day after its release. The couple was dressed casually for the outing. While in an elevator, they encountered a fan of SRK who asked Rajkummar about his thoughts on the film. In response, the Stree actor praised the film, saying, "bahut acchi hai (It is very good)." A video of the interaction was shared on X.

Director Atlee has successfully presented Shah Rukh Khan in various distinctive avatars, elevating his screen presence through stylish and impactful direction. Anirudh Ravichander's powerful background music adds more poise to enhancing the overall cinematic experience. The supporting cast, including Sanya Malhotra, Priyamani, Ridhi Dogra, and Sunil Grover, has garnered applause for their remarkable performances. The film also benefits from special appearances by stars like Deepika Padukone and Sanjay Dutt, further enriching the cinematic journey.

