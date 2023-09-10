Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    'Leo' promotion: Fans advise to address actor Vijay as only 'Thalapathy'; Read details

    Thalapathy 'Vijay' movie Leo will hit theatres on October 9 worldwide. Vijay plays the title character, Leo Issa, in this film.

    'Leo' promotion: Fans advise to address actor Vijay as only 'Thalapathy'; Read details rkn
    Author
    Rashmi Kuttan
    First Published Sep 10, 2023, 9:15 AM IST

    Thalapathy Vijay's 'Leo' with co-star Trisha, directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, is releasing worldwide on October 19th. Leo is a part of the Lokesh Cinematic Universe franchise. Vijay plays the title character, Leo Issa, in this film.

    For the promotion of Leo, Bussy Anand, Thalapathy People's Movement General Secretary, conducted an all-women members meeting at the organisation's Pannaiyur office on Saturday evening. One of the women started her speech by saying that she is a hardcore fan of Vijay and advised the entire crowd that Vijay should not be addressed by name and they should call him only "Thalapathy" in the future.

    It is noted that those who spoke after this did not mention Vijay's name and kept calling him Thalapathy.

    Leo will hit screens on October 19. Pre-booking for Leo has started in the UK. Leo became the first Indian film to open bookings in the UK six weeks before its release and sold 10,000 tickets within 24 hours.

    Trisha is the heroine in the film, while Vijay is playing the lead role. Trisha is coming back as Vijay's heroine after 14 years. Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Manobala, Mathew Thomas, and Priya Anand play crucial roles in this film.

    Earlier in February 3, Sony Music India unveiled a two-minute and forty-eight-second Leo Bloody Sweet promo on YouTube, garnering 66 million views and 2.1 million likes.

    Last Updated Sep 10, 2023, 9:15 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Mimi star Kriti Sanon to wear her mother's saree for National Award Felicitation in Delhi RBA

    Mimi star Kriti Sanon to wear her mother's saree for National Award Felicitation in Delhi

    Sophie Turner split sparks controversy: Joe Jonas accused of asking for n*udes to Ex-Nickelodeon star ATG

    Sophie Turner split sparks controversy: Joe Jonas accused of asking for n*udes to Ex-Nickelodeon star

    Haddi Nawazuddin Siddiqui expresses his gratitude for the success of his film RBA

    Haddi: Nawazuddin Siddiqui expresses his gratitude for the success of his film

    'Jailer' success: After Rs 1 cr, makers donate Rs 60 lakhs for cancer treatment of underprivileged patients anr

    'Jailer' success: After Rs 1 cr, makers donate Rs 60 lakhs for cancer treatment of underprivileged patients

    Welcome 3: Akshay Kumar teases with video; movie to release on THIS date ATG

    Welcome 3: Akshay Kumar teases with video; movie to release on THIS date

    Recent Stories

    G20 Summit 2023 UK PM Rishi Sunak wife Akshata Murty offer prayers at Akshardham temple gcw

    G20 Summit 2023: UK PM Rishi Sunak, wife Akshata Murty offer prayers at Delhi’s Akshardham Temple

    Kerala doctor found dead under mysterious circumstances rkn

    Kerala doctor found dead under mysterious circumstances

    Gangs of Wasseypur to Dev.D: 7 iconic films of Anurag Kashyap ATG

    Gangs of Wasseypur to Dev.D: 7 iconic films of Anurag Kashyap

    World Suicide Prevention Day 2023: 7 ways to prevent Suicidal thoughts ATG EAI

    World Suicide Prevention Day 2023: 7 ways to prevent Suicidal thoughts

    World Suicide Prevention Day: How can talking about feelings or open conversations save lives? RBA

    World Suicide Prevention Day: How can talking about feelings or open conversations save lives?

    Recent Videos

    G20 Summit 2023 PM Modi holds bilateral meeting with Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina gcw

    G20 Summit 2023: PM Modi holds bilateral meeting with Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina

    Video Icon
    G20 The India Story: "Russia, China's absence gives G20 Summit a geopolitical complexion" snt

    G20 The India Story: "Vladimir Putin, Xi Jinping's absence gives G20 Summit a geopolitical complexion"

    Video Icon
    G20 The India Story: "1.4 billion Indians introduced to rest of the world through G20 Presidency" snt

    G20 The India Story: "1.4 billion Indians introduced to rest of the world through G20 Presidency"

    Video Icon
    Vintage Rolls-Royce, women on bikes and pan-India fervour steals show at Andhra Pradesh wedding (WATCH) snt

    Vintage Rolls-Royce, women on bikes and pan-India fervour steals show at Andhra Pradesh wedding (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Christian community in Pakistan pleads for safety as attacks, threats escalate WATCH AJR

    Christian community in Pakistan pleads for safety as attacks, threats escalate | WATCH

    Video Icon