Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Jawan: Action directors roped in from across globe to design spectacular action sequences

    Six action directors in one film - Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan! Unveiling the Powerhouse Action Directors of "Jawan"
     

    Jawan Action directors roped in from across globe to design spectacular action sequences ADC
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Aug 22, 2023, 1:34 PM IST

    According to a source close to the project "Jawan's action has been choreographed by 6 of the biggest action directors, Spiro Razatos, Yannick Ben, Craig Macrae, Kecha Khamphakdee, Sunil Rodrigues and Anal Arasu .They have choreographed the action for some of the best films globally. Jawan incorporates a wide range of action formats, encompassing hand-to-hand combat, exhilarating bike sequences, heart-pounding truck and car chases, and more. These meticulously designed action sequences are integral to the film's narrative, adding depth and realism to the cinematic experience. With the combined talents of these six exceptional action directors, Jawan is poised to be an out-and-out action entertainer.” Spiro Razatos, Yannick Ben, Craig Macrae Kecha Khamphakdee, Sunil Rodrigues and Anal Arasu have worked on some of the best action films globally! Deets Inside!*

    Jawan Action directors roped in from across globe to design spectacular action sequences ADC

    ALSO READ: Kannada actor Ananth Nag goes down memory lane about his brother

    Jawan is undoubtedly the biggest action entertainer arriving this year on Sep 7th. To ensure the action is a visual spectacle and to give the audiences something new the makers have ensured to get the best of the best to design the action sequences. The thrilling action of Jawan comes from the finest action directors across the world making it the first of its kind film in Indian cinema to have 6 different action directors. The biggest names of the international action world, Spiro Razatos, Yannick Ben, Craig Macrae, Kecha Khamphakdee, Sunil Rodrigues and Anal Arasu have joined forces in Jawan to create a spectacle that will captivate audiences worldwide.

    Spiro Razatos, celebrated for his work on Hollywood blockbusters like "The Fast and the Furious," "Captain America," Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles and more, brings his mastery of high-octane action to the film. His previous involvement with "Ra One," a film ahead of its time is lauded for its groundbreaking VFX and action, attests to his exceptional expertise.

    Yannick Ben recognized as a seasoned Parkour tutor, has choreographed action for films across Hollywood, as well as Telugu and Hindi movies. "Transporter 3," "Dunkirk," and "Inception," along with popular Telugu and Hindi movies such as "Raees" and "Tiger Zinda Hai, Attarintiki, Daredi, Nenokkadine and more. His diverse skill set adds a unique dimension to the film's action sequences. Craig Macrae, the visionary behind the action sequences in iconic films like "Mad Max: Fury Road" and "Avengers: Age of Ultron," lends his expertise to "Jawan." With his contribution to films like "WAR," his ability to craft awe-inspiring action moments is unquestionable.

    Kecha Khamphakdee is an English stunt director who has done prominent work in Kannada, Malayalam Hindi, Tamil, English, and Telugu film Industries. Known for his action in blockbusters like Thuppakki, Bãhubali 2: The Conclusion and Baaghi 2, he is also a recipient of the National Film Award for Best Action Direction in 2018 · Baahubali 2: The Conclusion. Sunil Rodrigues specializes in the creation, technical design, direction and production of action sequences. He is known for directing some marvellous action sequences in superhits like, Shershaah, Sooryavanshi and Pathan. Anal Arasu is an Indian fight master/action choreographer, who works in the Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Hindi film industries. He is popularly known for directing action in Sultan, Kaththi and Kick. 'Jawan' is a Red Chillies Entertainment presentation directed by Atlee, produced by Gauri Khan, and co-produced by Gaurav Verma. The film will release worldwide in theatres on September 7th, 2023, in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu languages.

    ALSO READ: AP Dhillon opened up on why he does not 'want to do bollywood songs' now; Know details

    Last Updated Aug 22, 2023, 1:34 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    BTSs V releases monochrome teaser of 'Blue'; fans go crazy over his intense look ADC

    BTS's V releases monochrome teaser of 'Blue'; fans go crazy over his intense look

    'King of Kotha' hype broken by Vinay Fort's new look at 'Ramachandra Boss & Co.' trailer release? KNOW details LMA

    ‘King of Kotha’ hype broken by Vinay Fort’s new look at ‘Ramachandra Boss & Co.’ trailer release? KNOW details

    Salma Hayek breaks silence on how no designer wanted to 'dress her up' as she was not a big star vma

    Salma Hayek breaks silence on how no designer wanted to 'dress her up' as she was not a big star

    Rakhi Sawant's ex-husband Adil Khan says they were not divorced, former cheated on him ADC

    Rakhi Sawant's ex-husband Adil Khan says they were not divorced, former cheated on him

    Rajinikath TALKS about why he touched Yogi Adityanath's feet; READ THIS MSW

    Rajinikath TALKS about why he touched Yogi Adityanath's feet; READ THIS

    Recent Stories

    Chandrayaan-3's Moon Landing: All about India's 20 nail-biting minutes AJR

    Chandrayaan-3's Moon Landing: All about India's 20 nail-biting minutes

    Karuvannur bank fraud case: ED raids residence of CPI(M) MLA A C Moideen anr

    Karuvannur bank fraud case: ED raids residence of CPI(M) MLA A C Moideen

    WhatsApp rolls out video message feature for iOS users Here is how it works gcw

    WhatsApp rolls out video message feature for iOS users; Here's how it works

    iQOO Z7 Pro launch on August 31 Key expected camera price details revealed gcw

    iQOO Z7 Pro launch on August 31; Key expected camera, price details revealed

    Smooth sailing ISRO gives Chandrayaan-3 mission update; shares photos from 70km above lunar surface AJR

    'Smooth sailing...' ISRO gives Chandrayaan-3 mission update; shares photos from 70km above lunar surface

    Recent Videos

    India has the best model Indonesia impressed by India's Jan Aushadhi Centres

    'India has the best model...' Indonesia impressed by India's Jan Aushadhi Centres

    Video Icon
    Uttar Pradesh: Shoe thrown at SP leader Swami Prasad Maurya; Accused thrashed by party workers WATCH AJR

    Uttar Pradesh: Shoe thrown at SP leader Swami Prasad Maurya; Accused thrashed by party workers | WATCH

    Video Icon
    15th BRICS Summit: Gary Kirsten, Jonty Rhodes welcome 'Incredible India's' PM Modi to South Africa - WATCH snt

    15th BRICS Summit: Gary Kirsten, Jonty Rhodes welcome 'Incredible India's' PM Modi to South Africa

    Video Icon
    Want to know what it is like to fly a fighter jet? See this

    Want to know what it is like to fly a fighter jet? See this

    Video Icon
    Odisha horror: Massive crocodile devours woman taking bath riverside WATCH AJR

    Odisha horror: Massive crocodile devours woman taking bath riverside | WATCH

    Video Icon