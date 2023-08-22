Jawan: Action directors roped in from across globe to design spectacular action sequences

According to a source close to the project "Jawan's action has been choreographed by 6 of the biggest action directors, Spiro Razatos, Yannick Ben, Craig Macrae, Kecha Khamphakdee, Sunil Rodrigues and Anal Arasu .They have choreographed the action for some of the best films globally. Jawan incorporates a wide range of action formats, encompassing hand-to-hand combat, exhilarating bike sequences, heart-pounding truck and car chases, and more. These meticulously designed action sequences are integral to the film's narrative, adding depth and realism to the cinematic experience. With the combined talents of these six exceptional action directors, Jawan is poised to be an out-and-out action entertainer.” Spiro Razatos, Yannick Ben, Craig Macrae Kecha Khamphakdee, Sunil Rodrigues and Anal Arasu have worked on some of the best action films globally! Deets Inside!*

ALSO READ: Kannada actor Ananth Nag goes down memory lane about his brother

Jawan is undoubtedly the biggest action entertainer arriving this year on Sep 7th. To ensure the action is a visual spectacle and to give the audiences something new the makers have ensured to get the best of the best to design the action sequences. The thrilling action of Jawan comes from the finest action directors across the world making it the first of its kind film in Indian cinema to have 6 different action directors. The biggest names of the international action world, Spiro Razatos, Yannick Ben, Craig Macrae, Kecha Khamphakdee, Sunil Rodrigues and Anal Arasu have joined forces in Jawan to create a spectacle that will captivate audiences worldwide.

Spiro Razatos, celebrated for his work on Hollywood blockbusters like "The Fast and the Furious," "Captain America," Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles and more, brings his mastery of high-octane action to the film. His previous involvement with "Ra One," a film ahead of its time is lauded for its groundbreaking VFX and action, attests to his exceptional expertise.

Yannick Ben recognized as a seasoned Parkour tutor, has choreographed action for films across Hollywood, as well as Telugu and Hindi movies. "Transporter 3," "Dunkirk," and "Inception," along with popular Telugu and Hindi movies such as "Raees" and "Tiger Zinda Hai, Attarintiki, Daredi, Nenokkadine and more. His diverse skill set adds a unique dimension to the film's action sequences. Craig Macrae, the visionary behind the action sequences in iconic films like "Mad Max: Fury Road" and "Avengers: Age of Ultron," lends his expertise to "Jawan." With his contribution to films like "WAR," his ability to craft awe-inspiring action moments is unquestionable.

Kecha Khamphakdee is an English stunt director who has done prominent work in Kannada, Malayalam Hindi, Tamil, English, and Telugu film Industries. Known for his action in blockbusters like Thuppakki, Bãhubali 2: The Conclusion and Baaghi 2, he is also a recipient of the National Film Award for Best Action Direction in 2018 · Baahubali 2: The Conclusion. Sunil Rodrigues specializes in the creation, technical design, direction and production of action sequences. He is known for directing some marvellous action sequences in superhits like, Shershaah, Sooryavanshi and Pathan. Anal Arasu is an Indian fight master/action choreographer, who works in the Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Hindi film industries. He is popularly known for directing action in Sultan, Kaththi and Kick. 'Jawan' is a Red Chillies Entertainment presentation directed by Atlee, produced by Gauri Khan, and co-produced by Gaurav Verma. The film will release worldwide in theatres on September 7th, 2023, in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu languages.

ALSO READ: AP Dhillon opened up on why he does not 'want to do bollywood songs' now; Know details