AP Dhillon opened up on why he does not 'want to do bollywood songs' now; Know details

    AP Dhillon, the celebrated singer-rapper, has recently opened up about his highly successful career and revealed why he is not a part of Bollywood films as a playback singer. Here's what he said about working in Bollywood.

    First Published Aug 22, 2023, 9:52 AM IST

    AP Dhillon, the celebrated rapper-singer, is one of the most loved names in the entertainment industry. The Punjab-born Canadian singer established himself as one of the most sought-after independent musicians in the music industry, with a career span of 14 years. The Brown Munde singer is now busy promoting his highly anticipated docuseries AP Dhillon: One of a Kind, which got dropped on Amazon Prime Video on August 18, Friday. In a recent chat with a leading entertainment portal, Dhillon revealed his take on pursuing a Bollywood career. In his interview with a leading Indian entertainment portal, AP Dhillon, aka Amritpal Singh Dhillon, was asked why he has not tried Bollywood.

    Interestingly, the Saada Pyaar singer revealed that he is not against pursuing a career in the Hindi film industry. According to the famous rapper-singer, he has been receiving quite a lot of offers from Bollywood.

    Opening up on the same, he said, "Maybe, If it is the right time, then only I will do it. I am open to it. But I will do it when I feel the time is right. I have got asked to do tracks for so many films or give my tracks to movies. I do not want to do this for now. I am not against anything. I will do it whenever I feel that the time is right."

    As mentioned before, AP Dhillon: One of a Kind, the docuseries which premiered on Amazon Prime Video last week, has impressed film fanatics and the fans of the singer across the globe with its remarkable writing and execution. AP Dhillon: One of a Kind focuses on how Amritpal Singh Dhillon migrated to Canada and soon established himself as a leading singer, despite the problems that he faced.

    The Canadian singer, who has been in India for the past few weeks, hosted a grand screening of his ambitious project for his Bollywood friends and acquaintances last weekend in Mumbai. This event got attended by some of the biggest names in the Hindi film industry, including superstar Salman Khan and talented actor Ranveer Singh.

    Last Updated Aug 22, 2023, 9:52 AM IST
