On his 81st birthday, veteran screenwriter Javed Akhtar shared a humorous message about his simple lifestyle. The Padma Bhushan awardee is renowned for his contributions to Hindi cinema, including his iconic collaboration with Salim Khan.

Living a simple, grounded life has always been a core principle for veteran screenwriter Javed Akhtar, regardless of his fame and success. As he turns 81 today, Javed Akhtar spoke with ANI and shared a hilarious message for his fans. "Main toh ek badi regular life guzarta hun...kabhi bhi so jata hun, kabhi bhi uth jata hun, jo jee chahta woh khaleta hun...Ice cream bhi khata hun...chai mein shakar bhi dalta hun..ek regular life hai meri. Aap bhi guzariye meri umar ke ho jayenge aap ya kam se kam meri umar ke lagne toh lagenge," Javed quipped.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

A Distinguished Career

The way Javed Akhtar expressed it perfectly reflects how he has kept his inner child alive even today, a quality that truly deserves to be learned from. Renowned for his remarkable contributions to Hindi cinema, the celebrated screenwriter has won five National Film Awards. His distinguished career has also been honoured with two of India's highest civilian awards, the Padma Shri in 1999 and the Padma Bhushan in 2007.

The Iconic Salim-Javed Era

Javed penned stories for numerous films over the years, but the most successful phase of his career came through his collaboration with fellow screenwriter Salim Khan. Popularly known as Salim-Javed, the iconic duo went on to script several commercially and critically acclaimed classics, including Zanjeer, Deewaar, and Sholay, leaving an indelible mark on Hindi cinema. (ANI)