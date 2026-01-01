Jasprit Bumrah celebrated New Year 2026 with wife Sanjana Ganesan and son Angad, sharing a sneak peek on Instagram. The cricketer also recently delivered a decent performance in India's T20I series win against South Africa.

Bumrah's New Year Fam-Jam

It's a fam-jam New Year celebration for cricketer Jasprit Bumrah. Giving a sneak peek into how he rang in 2026, his wife and renowned sports presenter Sanjana Ganesan took to Instagram and shared adorable pictures from their New Year's bash.

The first snap shows Burmah and Sanjana sharing warm smiles. The second picture captured a candid yet adorable moment between Sanjana and her son Angad. "Things I'm taking into 2026 -- love, laughter & my favourite boys (Red heart emoji) Happy New Year," she captioned the post.

Bumrah and Sanjana have been married for four years. The two tied the knot on March 15, 2021, in Goa. They were blessed with their son Angad in September 2023.

On the Work Front

Meanwhile, on the work front, Bumrah recently delivered a decent performance during the T20I series against South Africa. In the series, Bumrah took four wickets in three matches at an average of 19.75, with an economy rate of 7.18 and best figures of 2/17.

India's T20I Series Win

On December 19, Team India registered a 30-run win against South Africa in the fifth and final T20I at Narendra Modi Stadium. With this win, the Suryakumar Yadav-led Men in Blue won the five-match T20I series 3-1. This was also India's eighth consecutive T20I series win since 2023.

While chasing a mammoth target of 232 runs, South Africa were restricted to 201/8 after some intelligent bowling by the Indian bowlers.