Jason Momoa is confirmed to play Lobo in the upcoming DCU film 'Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow'. DC Studios co-head James Gunn shared a first-look video of Momoa in character. The film, starring Milly Alcock, is set for a June 26, 2026 release.

Jason Momoa is finally stepping into a new DC character, set to entertain fans as Lobo - the motorcycle-riding bounty hunter in 'Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow'. DC Studios co-head James Gunn recently offered a glimpse of Momoa's character as Lobo. In the video posted on Instagram, Momoa could be seen stepping out of his film trailer while flaunting his fangs. "Finally," he says in the video before heading to shoot.

The clip further cuts to the actor's unveiling as the anti-hero in the upcoming superhero film.

'Supergirl' and the New DCU Slate

'Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow', which features Milly Alcock as Kara Zor-El, marks a second film in Gunn and Peter Safran's rebooted DC Universe after 2025's 'Superman'. The first film featured David Corenswet as the Man of Steel and Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane.

A Role Momoa Always Wanted

For the sequel, Jason Momoa's casting was announced in December 2024, when the 'Aquaman' star described the character as his favourite. "I collect comics, and I don't do so much anymore, but he was always my favourite, and I always wanted to play Lobo, because I'm like, 'Hello? It's the perfect role'. I mean, listen. If they call and ask me to play him, it's a yeah. I haven't received that call, so I don't want to put any fake news out there, but if they ever call me and ask me to play, or ask me to audition, I'm there," he said, as quoted by Variety.

Gunn also teased Momoa's performance as Lobo in an X post and wrote, "On the anniversary of Lobo, I can't help but think of a text I received from Jason Momoa on the morning it was announced Peter & I were the heads of DC Studios -- the day Jason & I first discussed him joining the DCU as Lobo. I've loved watching Jason bring him to life & can't wait to share that with all of you." On the anniversary of Lobo, I can't help but think of a text I received from Jason Momoa on the morning it was announced Peter & I were the heads of DC Studios -- the day Jason & I first discussed him joining the DCU as Lobo. I’ve loved watching Jason bring him to life & can’t… pic.twitter.com/8qvmIHOMho — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) March 10, 2025

Release Date

'Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow' is set to hit theatres on June 26, 2026. (ANI)