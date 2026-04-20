Jasmine spoke on her problem with alcohol, saying, “I had some heartbreaks in childhood from my parents. They broke my heart unknowingly many times, so there is resentment. I love them, but when a child's heart breaks, it remains broken. When you don't have a safe space to run to, you look for a home in everything like crazy. I did that all my life, just yearning and finding home.”

Jasmine, who was born in Jalandhar and reared in California, began her music career in 2008 and rose to prominence with the song Yaar Na Miley, which she sang alongside Yo Yo Honey Singh for the film Kick, starring Salman Khan.

She has lately contributed songs to the films Dhurandhar and Dhurandhar: The Revenge, starring Ranveer Singh and directed by Aditya Dhar, which have fared well at the box office.