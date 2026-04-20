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Dhurandhar singer Jasmine Sandlas Opens Up on Alcoholism: “I Do Regret Some Things”
Despite her musical success, Jasmine Sandlas spoke openly about her former difficulties with drinking and emotional challenges. She spoke on the Ranveer Allahabadia podcast about her early years and the challenges she experienced.
Jasmine Sandlas Opens Up on Alcoholism
Singer Jasmine Sandlas, who has been riding high on the popularity of her songs in Aditya Dhar's Dhurandhar series, has spoken up about a tough period in her life, including her battle with alcoholism and emotional issues from the past. The singer discussed her path, reflecting on how her personal experiences influenced both her life and work.
Jasmine Sandlas Opens Up on Alcoholism
During a talk on Ranveer Allahbadia's podcast, Jasmine discussed details about her childhood and the challenges she experienced. She stated that, even as her career progressed, some emotional challenges persisted, complicating her path more than it looked on the surface.
Jasmine Sandlas Opens Up on Alcoholism
The singer stated that she experienced numerous difficulties early in life and went through several stages while attempting to sort things out on her own, which was uncomfortable. She went on to say that life may be difficult for both parents and children, who require direction and emotional support. The 40-year-old musician questioned why parents are so harsh on their children, noting that when life becomes challenging, people instinctively want help.
Jasmine Sandlas Opens Up on Alcoholism
Jasmine spoke on her problem with alcohol, saying, “I had some heartbreaks in childhood from my parents. They broke my heart unknowingly many times, so there is resentment. I love them, but when a child's heart breaks, it remains broken. When you don't have a safe space to run to, you look for a home in everything like crazy. I did that all my life, just yearning and finding home.”
Jasmine, who was born in Jalandhar and reared in California, began her music career in 2008 and rose to prominence with the song Yaar Na Miley, which she sang alongside Yo Yo Honey Singh for the film Kick, starring Salman Khan.
She has lately contributed songs to the films Dhurandhar and Dhurandhar: The Revenge, starring Ranveer Singh and directed by Aditya Dhar, which have fared well at the box office.
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