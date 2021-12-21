Japansese actress Sayaka Kanda passes away, complete details inside

Japanese actress Sayaka Kanda passed away lately. She was to play the role of Eliza Doolittle in the matinee performance at the Sapporo Cultural Arts Theater in the city’s Chuo Ward. Read all details related to Sayaka here.

Japanese actress Sayaka Kanda passed away after falling from a high-rise hotel where she was staying. The cops have not ruled out suicide or foul play as a possible cause of her demise. For the unversed, Kanda is the daughter of actor Masaki Kanda and singer Seiko Matsuda. Reportedly, she was found lying in an outdoor area on the 14th floor of a 22-story hotel in Chuo Ward and later was confirmed dead in a hospital.

Sayaka had made her acting debut back in 2001. She had performed in many musicals and also was the voice for Anna in Disney’s 2014 hit anime titled Frozen which was dubbed into Japanese. The statement on Kanda's website read, "It is with extreme sadness that we announce her death to her fans and those who have supported her,” the statement read. “We still are unable to accept her passing and trying to cope with it.” It also read that Kanda Sayaka (35 years old) died suddenly at 9:40 pm on December 18, 2021. The agency is sorry to give such a report to all the fans who supported her. The agency is still not being able to accept her passing and is trying to cope with it.

"We are currently investigating the detailed situation, but we kindly ask the media to refrain from interviewing relatives or posting articles by speculation", read the statement further. Police officers had discovered the actress lying in a pool of blood at 1 pm. They were updated by an individual associated with her. She was unconscious when the doctors had arrived, as per reports.

For the unversed, the actress was staying in the hotel to take part in the musical named My Fair Lady at the Sapporo Cultural Arts Theater in the city’s Chuo Ward. She would have played the role of Eliza Doolittle. A substitute had taken over after she had said that she was not feeling well. Sponsor Toho Co. had made the announcement on Dec. 19 that performances for that day and the final one on Dec. 20 were cancelled.