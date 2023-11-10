Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Japan REVIEW: Is Karthi-Anu Emmanuel's crime drama worth watching? Read this now before booking tickets

    Tamil cinema fans are in a yummy treat as two compelling films released today on silver screens. Jigarthanda 2 and Japan were released worldwide in Tamil and Telugu. Let us read some social media reactions to the movie Japan written by audiences.

    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Nov 10, 2023, 8:24 AM IST

    The most recent crime-comedy film written and directed by Raju Murugan, Japan, starring Karthi in the lead role, debuted in theatres for the Diwali festival on November 10. Two thrilling films are premiering today, so Tamil moviegoers are in for a real treat. Japan was released worldwide in Tamil and Telugu. This film is the eighth joint venture between Dream Warrior Pictures' producer, SR Prabhu, and Karthi.

    In actuality, Raju Murugan endured several unlearnings and adaptations to a new dialect, body language, manner, and appearance in order to fit into the character of Japan after Karthi had requested that he write a script.

    Japan never stopped surprising moviegoers and fans with its unique promotional materials, such as the theatrical trailer and teaser. In an effort to connect with the public over this holiday season, the movie unit also heavily advertised the movie.

    Also Read: Who was Kalabhavan Haneef, the Malayalam actor who made movie-goers laugh for 30 years

    Japan is known for being a robber, having stolen jewellery valued at Rs 200 crore from a retailer. This incident initiates a game of cat and mouse between Japan and the police.

    Enthusiastic moviegoers, including Karthi, flocked to cinemas to see the FDFS of Japan as soon as the film was released. They shared their delight with the globe through their social media profiles, unable to contain their enthusiasm. They continued with tweets asking, "What is Japan all about?" and the way it appeared on the big screen.

    Also Read: Salaar: Prabhas-led actioner-drama film's trailer date revealed; Know details

    About Japan movie 
    In addition to Anu Emmanuel, Jithan Ramesh, KS Ravikumar, Sunil, Vijay Milton, Vagai Chandrasekhar, Bava Chelladurai, and Karthi as Japan, these actors play significant parts in the crime comedy movie. 

    Japan Crew
    Under the direction of SR Prabhu, Dream Warrior Pictures is producing the film. The film was written and directed by Raju Murugan. The soundtrack and sound design for the entire movie were composed by GV Prakash Kumar. Japan's cinematographer and editor were Ravi Varman and Philomin Raj, respectively.

    Last Updated Nov 10, 2023, 8:24 AM IST
