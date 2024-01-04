Janhvi Kapoor opens up learning about mother Sridevi's death through a phone call, 'I ran to Khushi's room'

Recalling the incident, Janhvi Kapoor said that Khushi Kapoor stopped crying when she saw her. She began comforting her and Khushi never cried about it since then.

The recent episode of 'Koffee With Karan 8' had sisters Janvhi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor grace the couch. In a segment, Janvhi discussed Sridevi's death and revealed her reaction after she learned of her mother's death through a phone call at home. She said that she instantly ran to Khushi's room where she was weeping. Khushi, on the other hand, stopped crying when she saw Janhvi.

Janvhi Kapoor on Sridevi's death

Janvhi said that she was in her room when he got a call, and soon after that she could hear wailing from Khushi's room. "I assume I barged into her room, pulling and crying, but all I remember is that she glanced at me and stopped crying the moment she saw me. Janhvi fought back tears. She just sat next to me and started comforting me, and I have never seen her cry about it since," she said.

Khushi Kapoor on Sridevi's death

Khushi went on to say that she realized she had to keep her cool for the sake of her family. "I felt like I had to hold it together for everyone because I feel like I've always been the strong one," In another segment of the broadcast, Janhvi claimed that Khushi is similar to Sridevi when it comes to work. Describing the similarities she said that Khushi is a very quiet person, and that trait of hers comes from Mumma. "But when she's in front of the camera, she simply erupts," she explained.

Sridevi's death

Sridevi died in Dubai in February 2018 where she was attending Boney Kapoor's nephew, Arjun Marwah's wedding. It was eventually found that she died as a result of an unintentional drowning and her untimely death stunned the country. Arjun Kapoor and Anshula Kapoor, Janhvi and Khushi's half-siblings, also came to show their support during this time.