Ranbir Kapoor's dashing cop look takes center stage in new Ad shoot with Rohit Shetty, see pictures

Several pictures of Ranbir Kapoor dressed as a police officer were circulated on social media and fans are wishing for a Rohit Shetty-Ranbir Kapoor collaboration.

Ranbir Kapoor is known as a versatile actor and while his fans have seen him play a variety of roles, they have never seen him play a cop. Having said that, what are the possibilities of seeing Ranbir Kapoor in a Rohit Shetty cop universe? The actor stunned fans while shooting an advertisement with the director, dressed in a cop outfit and wearing a mustache. Ranbir's appearance has wowed the audiences, who have shown interest in him playing a police officer in a film and wished for a Rohit-Ranbir collaboration.

Ranbir Kapoor as a cop in an ad

Several pictures of Ranbir dressed as a police officer were circulated on social media by his X (formerly Twitter) fan accounts. In one of the photographs, he can be seen sitting on a chair, waiting for a shot. In one photo, the actor can be seen walking towards the scene while wearing a pair of black sunglasses. In a third film, Ranbir gave director Rohit Shetty a fist bump. The caption on the post said, "RK and Rohit Shetty for an ad shoot."

Professional front

Rohit Shetty has released the long-awaited teaser for Prime Video's season 1 of 'Indian Police Force' starring Sidharth Malhotra, Shilpa Shetty, and Vivek Oberoi which will be available on January 19, 2023.

Ranbir was most recently seen in Sandeep Reddy Vanga's 'Animal', which became his highest-grossing film to date. It had a global gross box office collection of Rs 887.69 crore. He will also be seen in the sequel of 'Animal' titled 'Animal Park' which is said to be released in 2024. He is also likely to be next seen in 'Brahmastra - Part Two'.