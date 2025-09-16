Janhvi Kapoor’s recent film choices reflect a mix of blockbusters, moderate hits, and outright flops, showcasing her evolving career graph. From Devara’s massive success to Ulajh’s poor run, her last five films tell a story.

Janhvi Kapoor has dabbled with an array of genres ranging from horror-comedy to dark intense drama and full-on action since her very first film. While there is promise in her craft, her commercial journey is mixed-the good and the ugly-find some, ugly some. Here is a detail of the last five theatrical releases, and their money earned.

Janhvi Kapoor’s Last 5 Films

1. Devara: Part 1 (2024)

Jr. NTR led this pan-India action drama, with significant roles for Janhvi Kapoor. The film enjoyed a thunderous opening, with close to ₹77 crore on the first day across languages. Lifetime gross earnings worldwide went across ₹400 crore, making it Janhvi's biggest commercial success so far. Thanks to huge mass appeal, a solid regional base, and star-power, the film emerged as a blockbuster, sealing her place in the big-budget spectacle.

2. Mr and Mrs. Mahi (2024)

Mr. and Mrs. Mahi found sympathy among a few but could not sustain that initial wave with the audience as a sports-romance drama alongside Rajkummar Rao. Opening with around ₹6-7 crores, it ultimately collected just above ₹36 crores. While it was no flop, it paled against what was expected of it. This film proved Janhvi's merit; however, it served as a reminder to Bollywood-the content still drives the box office.

3. Ulajh (2024)

Billed as a stylish spy thriller, Ulajh offered Janhvi the opportunity to play the titular intense woman. Despite its high profile advertising, the box office dropped to ₹11 crores worldwide. Due to extremely poor word of mouth and lack of repeat value, the film suffered a heavy drop from its opening after the first weekend. This has been one of her weaker releases to date and is a clear case against the theory that without solid content, star presence alone can land a film successfully.

4. Param Sundari (2025)

Janhvi was paired opposite Sidharth Malhotra with Param Sundari-a comedy romance with very low expectations, which suddenly shot up to decent numbers. This film, made at a budget of approximately ₹60 crore, grossed close to ₹75 crore worldwide, thereby making profits. The lighter tone and relatable storyline struck a chord with family audiences. Though far from a record-maker, it helped Janhvi bounce back after the serious flop of Ulajh.

5. Roohi (2021)

A horror-comedy that Janhvi starred in, along with Rajkummar Rao, was released just as the theatres were thrown open post-pandemic. Despite being a curious genre, the film fell flat on its face due to average performances. While the theatrical run gathered barely ₹23 crores against a budget of approximately ₹35 crores, little profit would have been made from the digital revenue, that found the film a few extra audiences.

Janhvi Kapoor's recent career graph shows stark contrasts with massive success over Devara: Part 1 and steady gains with Param Sundari clearly contrasting with setbacks over Ulajh and Roohi. Mr and Mrs Mahi occupies a midway slot with average performance.

Her picks show that she isn't afraid of experimentation, but box-office results indicate a lot on scale and genre. Large-scale or high-concept films mildly tend to land her in good books when they have a strong script. Thereon, balancing experimental roles against mass-appealing cinema might build for her a stable box-office reputation.