Having gone deep into South Indian films, with her fee testifying to it, Bollywood actress Janhvi Kapoor is creating ripples. Ever since her Telugu debut was declared successful with Devara opposite Jr. NTR, Janhvi has reportedly hiked her remuneration in Tollywood for forthcoming projects due to the demand and influence now borne by her in the industry.

Janhvi Kapoor Hikes Her Remuneration

Janhvi earned `5 crore for Devara, which is a strong amount for a newcomer in Tollywood. The success of the movie and her screen presence have now led her to increase her fee to `6 crores for Peddi, where she stars alongside Ram Charan. For her next pan-India wonder, AA22, directed by Atlee and featuring Allu Arjun, she is reportedly demanding `7 crore.

What Has Accelerated The Rise?

There are several things that justify the increasing fees of Janhvi:

Pan-India Appeal: Her crossover charm pretty much resonates with audience throughout the regions, making her a bankable name both in Bollywood and in South Indian cinema.

Calculated Role Selections: The current roles Janhvi holds in Peddi and AA22 are considerable, not just ornamental, which in turn increases her worth with the producers.

Market Dynamics: With South Indian films gaining traction nationally and globally, actors having any form of wide appeal are allowing for such increase in fees.

Industry Buzz And Negotiations

While producers are evidently excited to get her onboard, especially for AA22, negotiations are reportedly underway now due to budget constraints. The film already has huge names like Deepika Padukone, Rashmika Mandanna, and Mrunal Thakur. In all truth, one can infer that since the film is looking at such a huge star cast, Janhvi's adamance about her fee truly shows her confidence in her increasing market value.

Bollywood Or Tollywood: Would It Be A Strategic Shift?

Interestingly, the kind of projects Janhvi is now doing in Bollywood, such as Param Sundari with Sidharth Malhotra and Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari with Varun Dhawan, offer her comparatively smaller paychecks. This, in fact, represents a strategic shift toward the South Indian film industry that offers Janhvi both creative fulfillment and lucrative remuneration.

Janhvi's fee hike is not just about numbers; it's a manifestation of her branding metamorphosis, some fan following, and the change dynamic in the Indian cinematic sphere. In the meantime, as she balances projects across borders, her choices may redefine the roadmap for Bollywood stars into regional cinema.