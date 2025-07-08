- Home
Janhvi Kapoor Net Worth: Check out assets, house, luxury cars of 'Param Sundari' actress
She's young, she's a star kid, daughter of a star producer, loaded with wealth, and owns a ₹65 crore house. This rising star shines bright in Bollywood and Tollywood. Find out who this beauty is!
Image Credit : Janhvi Kapoor instagram
Many star kids grace the film industry. Young stars who've inherited their parents' legacy are now proving themselves. Among them is a heroine striving to establish herself as a commercial success. This beauty, already a proven actress, aims to become a pan-Indian star. Enjoying a life of luxury and immense wealth, she's determined to achieve stardom. It's none other than Sridevi's daughter, Janhvi Kapoor.
Image Credit : Instagram
Janhvi Kapoor, a popular young Bollywood star, is just 28 but boasts a massive net worth. Inheriting her mother Sridevi's legacy, she's carved her own niche with talent. She maintains a luxurious lifestyle and frequently goes viral. Sridevi's sudden demise in 2018 deeply affected Janhvi. Sridevi yearned to see Janhvi as a heroine that year. Overcoming grief, Janhvi debuted in 'Dhadak' fulfilling her mother's wish. She further proved her mettle in films like 'Ghost Stories,' 'Gunjan Saxena,' 'Roohi,' and 'Mr. & Mrs. Mahi.'
Image Credit : Instagram
At 28, Janhvi Kapoor's assets are worth crores. Her luxurious Bandra house, spread over 8669 sq ft, is valued at ₹65 crores, featuring a private pool, exquisite interiors, and state-of-the-art amenities. Her family also owns a lavish Chennai property on four acres, boasting beach views, lush gardens, an outdoor pool, and artistic interiors. This property, originally purchased by Sridevi, is now worth hundreds of crores.
Image Credit : Social Media
Celebrities are known for their luxury cars. Janhvi's collection is noteworthy. Her Mercedes Maybach S560, worth ₹1.94 crores, features seat massagers, a mini-fridge, and a panoramic sunroof. She also owns a BMW X5 (₹95 lakhs), a Lexus LX 570 (₹2.7 crores), a Mercedes Benz S-Class (₹1.62 crores), and a Mercedes GLE 250d (₹67 lakhs).
Image Credit : instagram
Having made her mark in Bollywood, Janhvi debuted in Tollywood with 'Devara.' With Telugu cinema gaining pan-Indian recognition, Bollywood stars are keen to work here. After 'Devara's' success, she's now filming 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan' with Ram Charan, directed by Buchibabu Sana.
Image Credit : Instagram
Though a star kid, Janhvi has carved her own path, winning hearts and grabbing media attention with her luxurious lifestyle. Despite her young age, her wealth, style, and properties place her among the top celebrities in the film industry.
