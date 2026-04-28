Vijay, an actor and TVK president, visited the Tiruchendur Murugan shrine in Tamil Nadu a few days before the election results were announced.

Actor and TVK president Vijay paid a visit to the Tiruchendur Murugan shrine in Tamil Nadu a few days after the polls closed and ahead of the election results, which would be released May 4. After a few days at home, he carefully prepared for his spiritual journey and flew late at night from Chennai to Madurai in a private plane.

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Even at midnight, people waited at Madurai airport to meet Vijay, who stars in the forthcoming flick Jana Nayagan. He waved and stood momentarily through the sunroof of his automobile to recognise the audience. He was dressed in a traditional silk veshti and shirt instead of his customary white shirt and pants, and police intervened to control the gathering after his van was delayed as he exited the airport.

Vijay proceeded by road from Madurai to Tiruchendur, arriving at the Murugan temple early in the morning. He participated in the special Viswaroopa darshan and offered prayers. Temple officials greeted him and presented him with a holy 'Vel' as a token of reverence.

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People flocked to view him inside the temple as well. Many admirers remarked on his calm and straightforward demeanour during the visit. After finishing the darshan, Vijay left the temple and intended to travel to Chennai via Madurai.

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On the work front, Vijay is ready to release Jana Nayagan, which has been mired in censor board limbo since January. H Vinoth directs the film, which stars Bobby Deol, Pooja Hegde, Mamitha Baiju, and Narain in key roles. Vijay's temple visit and the audience reaction to his public presence have heightened interest in the actor, the forthcoming election results, and his next film.