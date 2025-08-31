Viola Davis reveals the secret to feeling younger and happier at 60. Discover her inspiring journey of self-love, setting boundaries, and finding true fulfillment. Learn how 'doing the work' has transformed her perspective on aging.

Washington, DC [US], August 30 (ANI): Actress and film producer Viola Davis feels "younger" and "happier" than ever, and she says it's because of one very specific reason, reported People.

Davis spoke at The Television Academy Hall of Fame in L.A. During the conversation, when asked, the Oscar winner said how she felt after her recent milestone birthday, which occurred earlier in the month on August 11.

"Fabulous. I'm alive. I'm breathing. ````````````````````````````````````````````I'm about to have a cocktail and some food. I feel happier than I've ever been," she said, adding that she believes it's because she's "done the work," reported People.

"I've been curious enough about myself to do the work, and now that I'm at 60, I can really honestly say that I found home. I found my ruby slippers, and that, for me, has been extremely freeing," Viola continued.

She added, "I think that if I hadn't done the work, I would just feel old, but I do not feel old. I feel younger than I've ever felt, and I feel more grateful and in awe than I've ever felt."

The How to Get Away with Murder star has previously shared her tips for staying healthy -- both mentally and emotionally -- while discussing the advice she gives her 15-year-old daughter, Genesis.

"I told my daughter this morning that she has to have a love affair with herself," said Davis during the 76th annual Cannes Film Festival in 2023.

She continued, "That she is indeed the love of her life. I said, 'I love you, but it's not me, it's not some boy. At the end of the day, you can't disappoint yourself. You have to advocate for yourself. You have to show up for her.' "

"And it's not just spa treatments and a glass of wine. It's in showing up when someone hurts you. Creating boundaries, and when someone crosses [them], show up for yourself," the Creature Commandos star went on. "No one ever taught me that. I felt loving myself was being conceited. No, that's right," reported People. (ANI)



(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)