    Joe Jonas celebrates 34th birthday bash with Nick Jonas, Priyanka Chopra; See photos

    Joe Jonas had a sweet birthday with his loved ones by his side. The singer celebrated his birth anniversary on Tuesday with Nick Jonas, Priyanka Chopra, and a surprising edition.

    First Published Aug 18, 2023, 9:34 PM IST

    With his family and friends, Joe Jonas celebrated his 34th birthday in style. The Jonas Brothers began their tour on August 12 at the venerable Yankee Stadium. Since his wives Priyanka Chopra, Sophie Turner, and Danielle Jonas attended their concerts, it appears that the lead singer of DNCE has been enjoying the time of his life while performing on stage with his brothers. During the festivities, Rodgers enjoyed the party alongside the youngest Jonas and the Bollywood star. The birthday celebration included an array of family members and close friends, such as artist Nicolas Gerardin, fashion designer Richard Chai, real estate agent Carl Gambino, Laval founder Deleasa, musician John Lloyd Taylor, and chef Emilio Vitolo, among others.

    Aaron Rodgers enthusiastically joined in the celebration of Joe Jonas’ birthday on Tuesday, surrounded by a host of notable family and friends. On Wednesday, Jonas took to Instagram to share a carousel of photos. Among these pictures was one where he had his arm around the New York Jets quarterback, Aaron Rodgers.

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by J O E J O N A S (@joejonas)

    Another picture captured Nick Jonas, carefully placing a birthday cake adorned with candles on a table, while their parents shared an embrace with their middle child. While the final two pictures were group shots, with Priyanka Chopra hugging her husband, as the birthday boy poses with the quarterback. The newly 34-year-old wrote, "I am very lucky."

    Last Updated Aug 18, 2023, 9:34 PM IST
