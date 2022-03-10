James: Here's all you need to know about Puneeth Rajkumar's last movie

Late Kannada star Puneeth Rajkumar's last movie 'James' all set to hit 4,000 screens on his birth anniversary on March 17.

Late Kannada superstar Puneeth Rajkumar’s last film James will be released on more than 4,000 screens across the country on March 17 on his birth anniversary in Tamil, Hindi, Telugu and Malayalam languages. No other Kannada film will be released during that week, March 17 to March 22, to honour the late actor.

Later year on October 29, Puneeth Rajkumar left the entire fans and film fraternity mourning when he passed away due to a cardiac arrest at Vikram Hospital in Bangalore. The actor was fondly called Appu by his fans.

Puneeth Rajkumar was 46 when he suffered from a massive cardiac arrest while he was excising in his house the gym. He was the son of superstars Dr Rajkumar and Parvathamma Rajkumar. Talking about his last film James, which is directed by Chethan Kumar, who had worked with Puneeth in the hit Kannada film Raajakumara.

A few months ago, the moment the trailer was released and surfaced online, Puneeth Rajkumar's fans began recollecting about the late actor while praising his look in the film. The film, got a U/A certificate by the Censor Board of Film Certification. The movie will be released in more than 400 theatres in Karnataka alone.

Puneeth Rajkumar's fans also ensure that the Powerstar gets the best for his last hurrah and promotions through special tributes, processions, and massive cutouts. James’s posters are also on display in the USA, Canada, UK, Australia, New Zealand, Singapore, Dubai, Japan, Malaysia, and Kenya.

Puneeth Rajkumar is playing the role of an Army officer. The movie also features Priya Anand, Sarat Kumar, Srikanth Aditya Menon, Mukesh Risi, Rangayana Raghu, Avinash, Sadhu Kokila, Chikkanna, Anu Prabhakar, Suchendra Prasad, and Ketan Karande will be seen in pivotal roles.

In the film, Puneeth Rajkumar's elder bothers Raghavendra Rajkumar and Shivarajkumar will be seen in a special role in James. This will be the first, and the last time all three Rajkumar brothers had shared screen space.



