Actor James Handy's final film, 'Kickback, V', is on hold following his death. Handy was stabbed at his girlfriend's home in Tarzana, California. The suspect, Michael Gledhill, has been charged with murder and is being held on a $2 million bail.

James Handy's final film project has been put on hold following the actor's tragic death earlier this week, according to Page Six. According to writer and producer Heidi Anderson-Swan, the film titled 'Kickback, V' has been halted during pre-production due to several challenges, including funding issues. The comedy film was planned around a group of nerds learning martial arts and the bond they develop with their karate instructor.

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According to the publication, while speaking to TMZ, Anderson-Swan remembered Handy as a kind and supportive person. She said the actor stood by her when she was starting in the industry. The producer also shared that she was shocked by the news of his death.

Details of Stabbing and Arrest

Handy, known for his work in films including 'Top Gun: Maverick' and 'Jumanji,' died after being stabbed at his girlfriend's home in Tarzana, California, on Wednesday morning. According to police, the actor was found unconscious and bleeding in the front yard of the residence. Authorities said he had suffered multiple stab wounds to the chest and was rushed to a hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

Police said Gledhill later approached officers at the scene and admitted to the stabbing. He was also reportedly seen walking away from the property after the incident. On Friday, 44-year-old Gledhill was charged with one count of murder.

DA Vows Justice for Slain Actor

Reacting to the case, Los Angeles County District Attorney Nathan J Hochman said in a statement, "This is not how anyone's life should end, stabbed in the chest and left dying in the front yard of a home." Paying tribute to Handy, Hochman added, "The victim, James Handy, deserved to live out his later years enjoying what he had worked so hard for and enjoying it with those he loved and cared about. Like all murder victims, his life mattered and the person who inexplicably and violently took it must be held accountable for his actions."

Suspect's Mental Health History

Meanwhile, Wendy Gledhill, Michael's mother and Handy's former girlfriend, as per Page Six, told The California Post that she was struggling to come to terms with the incident. "I'm just trying to make it through one day at a time, a minute at a time," she said. Wendy also told TMZ that her son had serious mental health issues and was diagnosed with schizophrenia in 2025. She claimed he had stopped taking his medication about a week before the incident. A neighbour also told local media that Michael sometimes appeared paranoid and behaved unusually.

Michael Gledhill is currently being held at Van Nuys Jail on a bail amount of $2 million. If convicted, he could face 26 years to life in state prison. (ANI)