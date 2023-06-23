James Cameron on Titanic submersible missing: "It's very similar tragedy at the exact same site"

Titanic director James Cameron, who is quite disturbed about the missing Titanic submersible, responded to the tragedy and said that he could not process it. James, who is deeply connected with Titanic's history, expressed his shock over the unfortunate accident.

The news of the Titan submarine and its passengers going missing has shocked the world. A few days back, Oceangate, the submarine firm, announced an official statement that the Titan sub is missing, along with five visitors who were aboard. A few hours ago, the US Coast Guard announced that a debris field of the missing Titanic submersible was found. Later OceanGate, the company, released an official statement stating all five passengers onboard the sub have 'sadly been lost'.

Along with the rest of the world, famed director James Cameron, who is intimately familiar with the Titanic's history, voiced his horror at the tragic tragedy.

Who was inside the Titan submarine?

For the uninitiated, Oceangate CEO Stockton Rush was the pilot of the submarine, which also carried passengers, including Pakistan-based industrialist Shahzada Dawood and his son Suleman Dawood, British adventurer Hamish Harding, and French deep-sea explorer and Titanic specialist Paul-Henri Nargeolet.

James Cameron is shocked at the disappearance of the Titan submarine.

Titanic filmmaker James Cameron recently told ABC News that the loss of the Titan submarine is 'difficult to accept'. "The community was very concerned about this submarine." In the interview, James Cameron claimed that "a few of the top members of the deep submergence engineering community even wrote letters to the Oceangate company, saying that what they were doing was too experimental."

The filmmaker discusses the parallels between the present catastrophe and the original Titanic disaster.

The Avatar filmmaker also drew parallels between the sad situation and the real Titanic disaster, which occurred on April 14 and 15, 1912. "I’m struck by the similarity between the Titanic disaster and this incident. The captain was repeatedly warned about ice ahead of his ship, yet he steamed at full speed into an ice field on a moonless night and many people died. For us, it is a very similar tragedy where warnings went unheeded. To take place at the same exact site with all the diving that’s going on all around the world, I think it’s just unbelievable," added James Cameron.

Paul Henri, a Titanic explorer, was once interviewed by James Cameron.

For the past 25 years, James Cameron has been friends with Paul Henri, the Titanic explorer who went missing with the Titan submarine. "Paul Henry, the French legendary submersible dive pilot was a friend of mine. You know, it is a very small community. I’ve known PH (his nickname among his friends) for 25 years. For him to have died tragically in this way is almost impossible for me to process," stated the grieving director in his chat.