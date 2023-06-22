Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Missing Titanic submarine: Why Netflix is facing criticism? Why documentary ‘The Deepest Breath’ is in news?

    Netflix has faced social media controversy after releasing a trailer for a new freediving documentary during the ongoing search for the missing Titan submarine. On June 20, 2023, the freediving documentary 'The Deepest Breath' trailer was released.

    Richa Barua
    First Published Jun 22, 2023, 2:33 PM IST

    OceanGate's submersible Titan has been stirring in the news since its descent on Sunday. The submarine and its five-person crew set off on an excursion to see the Titanic's wreckage. However, the submersible lost communication with the Polar prince, the support ship, one hour and forty-five minutes into the dive. The rescue mission started when the submarine didn’t resurface at the scheduled time. The search mission for the missing Titan submarine has been expanded with more ships and aircraft joining the US-Canadian rescue efforts.

    Amidst all this, Netflix has published the trailer for The Deepest Breath, a freediving documentary. It tells the life narrative of Alessia Zecchini, who holds the current world freediving record. However, Netflix has received social media outrage due to the same. Here's all you need to know.    

    Netflix has been trolled on social media:
    After releasing a new freediving documentary trailer, Netflix has faced social media controversy while searching for the missing Titan submarine. On June 20, 2023, the trailer for the freediving documentary 'The Deepest Breath' was published. Several scenes in the film depict Alessia Zecchini diving deep into the water or a diver being resuscitated after the competition. Freediving is a diving method that relies on natural breath-holding rather than any equipment. The video also includes heavy breathing noises.  

    Many people asked the streaming giant’s timing of the deep-sea-related release as the search of the missing submarine is one the way. One user commented, “Probably not the best timing for this. Another added, “The timing of this is the worst.”The third user wrote, “Wow epic timing, and not in a good way. Who decided this was going up?”

    The search for the lost Titan submarine is well underway. Despite the submersible having a 96-hour supply of oxygen onboard, the business warned that it may run out by Thursday morning. 

    Last Updated Jun 22, 2023, 2:33 PM IST
